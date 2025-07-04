A roundup of the latest transfer news for Celtic and Rangers this week.

As we approach the end of another week in the transfer window, there’s plenty to dissect when it comes to Celtic and Rangers’ movements.

The two sides have already made their first moves of the window but Rangers have been the significantly busier club. As the rivals continue to plan their buying and selling strategies, we’ve rounded up some of the latest stories on the transfer rumour mill to see you into the weekend.

Celtic ‘preparing bid’ for £15m Premier League ace

Celtic have one eye firmly on the English pyramid as they look to further strengthen their squad this summer. Having already snagged the return of Kieran Tierney, they are once against monitoring the Premier League for new recruits.

One of their targets is Liverpool prospect Tyler Morton, who could be set to leave Merseyside this summer as he searches for a more prominent, senior role.

According to SportsBoom, the Hoops are ‘preparing a bid’ in attempt to sign Morton, who will see Liverpool pocket healthy profit, having come through their youth system if he leaves on a permanent deal this summer. The Premier League champions reportedly value the midfielder at £15 million.

Morton has had limited opportunities to prove himself at Liverpool so far, with their midfield currently well-stacked and the arrival of Florian Wirtz only adding to the competition. Brendan Rodgers reportedly ‘hopes’ to bring the 22-year-old to Parkhead this summer, amid interest from other rival clubs.

Morton has put himself on the radar of several clubs after contributing to a successful England campaign in the U21 Euros. The Young Lions lifted the trophy thanks to the efforts of the talented team, with Morton featuring in all but one of the fixtures.

Rodgers will be aware of Morton, having been manager of Liverpool during the 22-year-old’s time working his way through the ranks. However, Celtic are up against competition from the likes of Ajax, Club Brugge and Premier League side West Ham.

Club chairman praises Rangers transfer

Rangers have confirmed the latest addition to their summer signing list after welcoming Emmanuel Fernandez over the threshold from Peterborough United. The defender has penned a four-year deal in Glasgow as Russell Martin builds his squad up for the 2025/26 season.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has praised the part his club has played in signing off on a ‘blockbuster deal’ as Fernandez prepares to play Champions League football next season for a reported seven-figure fee.

The Posh signed Fernandez from non-league Ramsgate back in 2021 and gradually integrated him into the senior squad before he became a regular last season.

“Delighted to play a part taking a young man for £0, let our wonderful coaches do their thing, the club have an awful season winning another trophy and see him end up at a Champions League club in another blockbuster deal,” MacAnthony wrote on social media.

“Another message to all young talent out there & their agents that regardless of recent ‘short term’ sentiment re us being written off - Peterborough is the place to come & has been for many years.”

