A roundup of the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Thursday afternoon

Celtic and Rangers’ summer recruitment plans are in motion, with both arrivals and departures already on the board.

There is still plenty of time left before the transfer market closes for business until next January and we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer stories for both Celtic and Rangers so far today.

Celtic target waves farewell to friends and family in Japan

Celtic-bound target Hayato Inamura has been spotted leaving Japan on route to the UK to finalise his move to Parkhead.

The 23-year-old left-sided centre-back was spotted at an airport last night and is believed to be heading to London initially to complete his medical before heading north of the border to put pen to paper with the Premiership champions.

He will become Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers’ sixth summer signing and will team up with fellow countrymen Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate in Glasgow’s east end.

A widely shared photo showed Inamura holding an Albirex Niigata scarf above his head, featuring the J-League club's slogan, 'La Familia’ before boarding a flight to Europe.

Inamura’s arrival comes amid concerns over the fitness of defensive mainstay Cameron Carter-Vickers following off-season surgery, and Gustaf Lagerbielke's impending exit for SC Braga in Portugal.

Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph wrote on X: “Albirex Niigata centre-back Hayato Inamura is on his way to London to complete a medical with Celtic. His club announced he had left the squad to pursue a transfer to “an overseas club”. @SkySportsNews understands the clubs have agreed a deal in the region of £250,000.”

Rangers’ Champions League qualifying opponents ‘ready’ for Ibrox tie

Panathinaikos boss Rui Vitoria reckons his side ready for their upcoming UEFA Champions League qualifier against Rangers after recording an emphatic 3-0 win in their first pre-season game .

Last season’s Greek Super League runners-up will travel to Ibrox for the first leg of the second qualifying round tie later this month and have been gearing up for that crucial showdown at a training camp in Austria.

They easily beat Ukrainian outfit Metalist 3-0 in a friendly and boss Vitoria was delighted with how his squad are shaping ahead of two massive games against Russell Martin's men.

He said: “I was very pleased with that performance, given it was our first match of the new season. I think the team was quite good on its defensive side of the game, in terms of being solid.

“And we pressed high up, which is what I wanted them to do. It led to us stealing some balls and we managed to score goals from it.

“What I think we lacked a little was greater urgency when we had the ball at our feet and attacking quicker. But I'm quite satisfied, since we're talking about the first friendly and very pleased at the build-up to the games against Rangers this month.”