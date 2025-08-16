Latest transfer news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Saturday afternoon

The Premier Sports Cup takes centre stage this weekend but that doesn’t mean Celtic and Rangers won’t have one eye still fixed on the summer transfer window.

Both clubs have until September 1st to finalise any outstanding business. We’ve rounded up some of the latest news headlines and transfer stories ahead of this weekend’s action.

Celtic complete latest piece of in-house transfer business

Celtic defender Dane Murray admits he’s excited for what the future holds after penning a new three-year contract to keep him at the club until 2028.

The 22-year-old centre-back impressed on loan at Championship side Queen’s Park last season and is highly regarded by Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers, who has utilised him throughout pre-season.

Murray’s original deal was due to expire next summer, but he’s now agreed a two-year extension and marked the moment by scoring in Celtic’s League Cup win over Falkirk last night.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m just excited and really looking forward to the future. Pre-season has been really good and I’ve really enjoyed every minute of it. For the team as well it was good, there were some really top-level games in there against top opposition.

“All the boys have been great with me since I’ve trained with the first-team and then become part of the squad. Everyone’ helped me a lot along the way, so you see the standards that they drive every day and the demands that are put upon them from the manager and the staff. Just learning from them every day can only help me.”

Motherwell keen to take former academy product back to Fir Park

Rangers midfielder Bailey Rice is wanted by former club Motherwell, who are reportedly considering a loan move to take the youngster back to Fir Park.

According to the Daily Record, the Steelmen are exploring the possibility of offering the 18-year-old more first-team exposure. Rice is also being tracked by Welsh duo Cardiff City and Swansea.

Rice came through Motherwell’s youth academy before deciding to continue his development at Ibrox in 2022. He turned professional with Rangers and has gained some domestic and European experience in recent years.

However, he hasn’t featured in new Light Blues head coach Russell Martin’s immediate first-team plans and the Scotland Under-21cap could now return to North Lanarkshire on a temporary basis.

Well’ have a void left to fill in the middle of the park following the club-record sale of Lennon Miller to Serie A outfit Udinese earlier this week.