GlasgowWorld and Edinburgh Evening News panellists sit down for a FitbawTalk special to discuss how we can better utilise the controversial technology.

VAR was once again amongst the biggest talking points after a weekend of Scottish football where Rangers and Aberdeen booked their places in this season’s Viaplay Cup final.

The Dons overcame the Hibees 1-0 thanks to Bojan Miovski’s goal with Martin Boyle having previously had an opener disallowed on a marginal offside call following a lengthy check. In the second semi final, Hearts had defender Stephen Kingsley sent off after receiving a second yellow card for diving but that decision was overturned on review and a penalty awarded to the Jambos which proved to be nothing more than a consolation strike from Lawrence Shankland in a 3-1 defeat.

On this week’s FitbawTalk podcast, GlasgowWorld Sport Editor Martyn Simpson is joined by Celtic and Rangers writer Lewis Anderson as well as their colleague Susanna Sealy, who covers Hearts and Hibs for the Edinburgh Evening News, to discuss how Scottish Football can better utilise the technology.

Acknowledging that VAR is here to stay, the trio breakdown how other sports use similar video assistants and ask why football cannot do the same. All are in agreement that something has to change to make the experience better for supporters as a whole.