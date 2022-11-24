The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and headlines on Thursday

Celtic and Rangers are preparing for the January transfer window, while some of their first-team stars compete at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar over the coming weeks.

Here are the latest headlines involving the two Glasgow giants today:

Celtic ‘resurrect’ interest in Egyptian star

The Scottish champions’ interest in Egyptian attacking midfielder Mohamed Magdy has resurfaced after reports in his homeland claim Celtic want to bring him to Parkhead on loan in January.

Egypt’s midfielder Mohamed Magdy runs with the ball in a match against Sudan

The 26-year-old, who plays for Al-Ahly in Cairo and has been capped 13 times by his country, has been consistently linked with a move to Europe and the Glasgow giants have yet to launch any official approach for him.

Magdy signed a new contract with his parent club in 2020 and has been an instrumental figure in his side’s recent success, winning seven trophies since joining from Pyramids FC.

After seeing a £300,000 transfer to Sivasspor fall through in August, his agent, Abdel Rahman Ismail said: “He recieved an offer from the Turkish League but it did not match Al Ahly’s financial demands. We are working to provide other opportunities for Afsha and there are already some preliminary talks with other clubs in Europe, but that hasn’t materialised into official offers yet.”

Reports in Egypt now state the Hoops want to reach a loan agreement with an option to buy clause inserted into the deal when the January transfer window opens.

Gers attacking duo will regret letting levels drop

Ex-Rangers boss Stuart McCall is adamant Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent should be seeking to impress to land new deals or attract potential suitors rather than let their performance levels nosedive.

Both players, who were once the club’s two biggest assets, now appear likely to leave Ibrox for next to nothing, which would be a massive blow to the club’s financial situation.

Rangers manager Stuart McCall. Picture: SNS

McCall admitted: “For whatever reason, the performance levels of Morelos and Kent have been nowhere near what their standard should be. I said last season Kent was Rangers’ most important player because he can do something different when it’s tight and teams come to sit in.

“I felt he had a really good amount of individuality about him that could turn a game on its head and win it. At the minute, Kent looks a shadow of himself. Morelos used to be the darling of the Rangers support. Now whether it’s his fitness levels or whatever, he’s only got memories of great times.

“The situation does worry me a bit, but I’m more concerned about the form here and now. We could do with them finding their real form when the season restarts - the Morelos of 12-18 months ago, and the Kent of last season and the year before. Form can go up and down, so as a player what do you want to do?

“Do you want to get that form back or do you just want your time at Rangers to fritter away? No, you should have that desire and that inner strenght in your own mind. They surely want to say ‘I want to get back to the fans singing my name, getting medals and picking up trophies’. Both players were hailed as heroes and it wasn’t that long ago at all.