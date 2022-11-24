The former Light Blues first-team coach is the front runner to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the Ibrox hot seat

Rangers are ready to accelerate their interest in leading candidate Michael Beale and make an official approach to his current side QPR, according to reports.

Beale worked alongside Steven Gerrard during his three-year spell in Glasgow before the pair left for Aston Villa last November. The 42-year-old spent seven months as assistant to the Liverpool great in the Midlands before moving into his first management role in the summer with the English Championship outfit.

Michael Beale, a key member of Gerrard's backroom staff during his time at Ibrox, is favourite for the job. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

A former youth coach at Liverpool and Rangers, Beale is understood to be interested in a stunning return north of the border, having recently turned down the chance to manager in the Premier League at Wolves last month. TalkSPORT claim the Loftus Road club now expect to lose their manager.

Should Beale accept the job offer in Govan, he will initially have to add reinforcements to an injury-hit squad with the likes of Connor Goldson, Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, John Souttar, Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander all absent for a large period of the season.

Dutchman Van Bronckhorst was dismissed after a dismal run of results. He led the Glasgow giants to the worst ever Champions League group stage record and dropped nine points behind reigning champions Celtic at the Scottish Premiership summit.

QPR Head Coach Michael Beale talks to the media

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand stated earlier this week that the club wouldn’t stand in Beale’s way if he wanted to open talks about a potential return to Glasgow. He told the Daily Record: “I haven’t spoken to Michael or Rangers about this, but I expected his name would be mentioned for the role because he did such a good job while he was up there.

“I don’t want to have to fight to keep anyone at QPR. I want people who want to be here, that’s the only way we can move forward. If they want to be somewhere else, that’s what they’re going to do. We’d have to have a conversation. It’s not that I’d be happy to have it but I only want people at the football club who want to be here.”