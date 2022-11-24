Rangers are ready to accelerate their interest in leading candidate Michael Beale and make an official approach to his current side QPR, according to reports.
The former Ibrox first-team coach has emerged as the clear front runner and is now odds-on favourite to take over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst who was sacked by club hierarchy after just 12 months in charge on Monday morning.
Beale worked alongside Steven Gerrard during his three-year spell in Glasgow before the pair left for Aston Villa last November. The 42-year-old spent seven months as assistant to the Liverpool great in the Midlands before moving into his first management role in the summer with the English Championship outfit.
A former youth coach at Liverpool and Rangers, Beale is understood to be interested in a stunning return north of the border, having recently turned down the chance to manager in the Premier League at Wolves last month. TalkSPORT claim the Loftus Road club now expect to lose their manager.
Should Beale accept the job offer in Govan, he will initially have to add reinforcements to an injury-hit squad with the likes of Connor Goldson, Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, John Souttar, Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander all absent for a large period of the season.
Dutchman Van Bronckhorst was dismissed after a dismal run of results. He led the Glasgow giants to the worst ever Champions League group stage record and dropped nine points behind reigning champions Celtic at the Scottish Premiership summit.
QPR director of football Les Ferdinand stated earlier this week that the club wouldn’t stand in Beale’s way if he wanted to open talks about a potential return to Glasgow. He told the Daily Record: “I haven’t spoken to Michael or Rangers about this, but I expected his name would be mentioned for the role because he did such a good job while he was up there.
“I don’t want to have to fight to keep anyone at QPR. I want people who want to be here, that’s the only way we can move forward. If they want to be somewhere else, that’s what they’re going to do. We’d have to have a conversation. It’s not that I’d be happy to have it but I only want people at the football club who want to be here.”
