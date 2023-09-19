Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic and Rangers are in European action this week. The Hoops begin their Champions League camapign against Feyenoord tonight, while the Light Blues are preparing to host Real Betis in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, transfer news have been doing the rounds despite the summer window having closed. Celtic’s undisputed No.1 keeper has been discussing his future, while a former Rangers star’s contract clause has thrown up a certain scenario.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Tuesday, September 19:

Celtic goalkeeper addresses contract situation

Joe Hart has put Celtic contract talks on hold for the time being as the veteran goalkeeper dismisses talk of the club signing a potential replacement.

The former England and Manchester City No.1’s current deal expires at the end of this season and speculation among supporters suggest Brendan Rodgers could be looking to upgrade that area of his team next summer.

Hart, 36, said: “I feel good mentally and really energised. I’m really enjoying what I’m part of at Celtic. Whatever is in the future, I don’t know. What I do know is that we’ve got an exciting game on the cards against Feyenoord.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m very clear. I really love being here, I enjoy being at Celtic. But I only deal in certainties and that is that I’m here for this season. I want to do my best to be part of it. It’s refreshing for me not to have to constantly plan my next move or ask my agent when to go in or not go in. All of that stuff will take care of itself.

“I feel that I owe the club to give everything I’ve got and put everything into what I’m doing right now. That’s the only way I’m going to get the best out of it - and the only way I’ll potentially have a future here anyway.”

On rumours that Celtic are potentially looking to replace him, Hart responded: “It’s probably down to my age - or something else on any given day. I know from my past as a goalkeeper that I’m by no means perfect. If people want to angle in on something specific, they can. But I’ve been around a long time and if you want to make an argument about why I should be in goal there’s plenty of those too.

“That’s why football has so many conversations. But it’s for everyone else to talk about, in my position. I have to focus on the things I can control. Everyone else is free to say what they want.”

Former Rangers hitman in free transfer exit scenario

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alfredo Morelos could leave Santos on a free transfer if they Brazilian club are relegated from Serie A.

The ex-Rangers talisman has a clause in his contract which would allow him to move on from Pele’s historic old club - just weeks after putting pen to paper on a deal until the summer of 2025.

His new side are battling to remain in the division after sacking their third manager of the season, Diego Aguirre, at the weekend. It’s unlikely Morelos would agree to playing second tier football in Brazil should the club fail to avoid the drop.