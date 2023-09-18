The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Monday ahead of European action this week.

Celtic and Rangers shift their focus on to European action this midweek, with the Hoops kick-starting their Champions League group stage campaign against Feyenoord and the Light Blues facing Real Betis in their Europa League opener.

Both Glasgow sides registered league wins over the weekend, with the defending champions sweeping past Dundee 3-0 at Parkhead and the Ibrox side running out 2-0 winners over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Meanwhile, transfer news continues to do the rounds despite the summer window having already. A Celtic forward is being monitored by an English Premier League club, while a current Rangers defender has addressed rumours of a summer exit.

Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Monday, September 18:

Premier League club ‘monitor’ Celtic attacker

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a potential January transfer swoop for Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda, according to reports.

The Premier League outfit are believed to be ‘monitoring’ the versatile Japanese star, with Postecoglou keen on a possible reunion with his former player.

A report from outlet TEAMtalk claim the Hoops will demand £25million for Maeda - the same fee they received for Portuguese winger Jota who departed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad earlier this summer.

25-year-old Maeda recently penned a new contract with Brendan Rodgers’ side until 2027 despite being linked with several clubs including Southampton. He has made 76 appearances for the Scottish champions to date, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists.

A mainstay in Postecoglou’s treble-winning team last season, Maeda remains an ever-present who ic capable of playing anywhere across the frontline.

Rangers star ‘lifts lid’ on transfer exit talks

Ben Davies admits a summer exit from Rangers was never on the agenda as the defender adressed transfer rumours linking him with a move back down south.

The 28-year-old centre back - a £4million signing from Liverpool - made his first appearance of the season against St Johnstone on Saturday following a difficult debut campaign in which he struggled to find consistency after missing large spells through injury.

EFL Championship side Stoke City were one of a number of clubs Davies was linked with this summer, but he is now determined to repay the faith shown in him by under-pressure boss Michael Beale going forward.

“I don’t think so,” Davies replied when asked if a return to England was ever a possibility. “I’m not sure what was said about me but as far as I was concerned I was a Rangers player and I wasn’t looking to move. My priority over the summer was getting fit and getting back in the team, which I did up in Perth.