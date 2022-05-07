A look at all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as the former close in on another Scottish Premier League title.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are now on the verge of winning the Scottish Premier League following their comfortable win over Hearts on Saturday.

The Hoops romped to a 4-1 win to move within one win of wrapping up the title race, with just two games remaining.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If Rangers don’t beat Dundee United on Sunday, the job will be done, and if they do, just one more win would do it for Celtic.

But while the title will almost certainly escape them, Rangers have a rather tasy consollation prize on offer after bagging a Europa League final spot during the week.

The Gers are headed to Seville, where they will face an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side with European glory on offer.

But as we wait for for the conclusion of both the Scottish Premier League and the Europa League, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumour surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

Striker signing likely

Transfer expert Pete O’Rourke believes Celtic are likely to concentrate on signing a striker this season.

He told The Transfer Tavern: “There are times they’ve had to play Abada as a lone striker in some games so I think Postecoglou, to build on the good work he’s already doing, will be looking for striking reinforcements with Maeda coming in January.

“There are times they’ve had to play Abada as a lone striker in some games so I think Postecoglou, to build on the good work he’s already doing, will be looking for striking reinforcements with Maeda coming in January.”

Jota brushes off question

Celtic star Jota was quizzed on his future after Saturday’s win over Hearts and he brushed off the question.

“Let’s just focus on the end of the season and putting a smile on the fans,” he said.

There were reports this week this Jota had told parent club Benfica that he wants to leave permanently.

But it seems, if anything is going to be agreed, it will be after the end of the season.

New Arfield deal

Rangers have been handed a huge boost, with Scott Arfield putting pen-to-paper on a new deal.

Arfield has extended his deal to include next season, and he is setting his sights on qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

“I am absolutely delighted to have signed this new deal,” Arfield told the Rangers website.

"I’ve always looked for longevity and stability at a club, and I am so pleased to have had that and have it going into the future here at Rangers.