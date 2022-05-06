The latest links confirming the Old Firm as success beckons for both sides this season.

It could be an interesting summer for both Rangers and Celtic, with the Gers making it to the Europa League Final on Thursday night, but the Bhoys close to sealing the SPFL title for a record 52nd time.

Six points remains the difference between the pair in the Scottish Premiership, following last weekend's draw, but it could yet turn out to be a very happy campaign for either team.

Looking ahead to the summer, the rumour mill is already beginning to turn, with gossip featuring both sides.

Here's a rundown of the latest links affecting the two Glasgow giants, and who could be arriving or departing in the next window, as the two Scottish giants compete for honours in 2022/23:

Kent attracting interest from the Premier League and elsewhere (90 min)

Following Rangers' heroics in Europe, several stars are being watched closely - with Leeds, Everton and Wolves said to all be interested in signing the player this summer.

Dynamic Ivory Coast midfielder eyed by Rangers (AS)

The Spanish outlet says that powerful Betis midfielder Paul Akouokou is on the radar of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Raith Rovers chasing Rangers winger (Football Insider)

Rangers' young talent Josh McPake is wanted by the Rovers.

Manchester City and Newcastle target could sign new Rangers deal (Scottish Sun)

Gers' young talent Alex Lowry, 18, is in talks over a new deal with the Ibrox side, despite other sides taking an interest.

Rangers transfer target could be on his way to Borussia Dortmund (HITC)

Cologne midfielder Salih Ozcan was linked with Rangers previously but he now looks set to remain in the Bundesliga.

Celtic talks with Jota and Carter-Vickers continue (various)

Ange Postecoglou says he is 'hopeful' that permanent deals for both players will be wrapped up soon.

Rangers or Celtic could turn to Peterborough United man again (HITC)

The Old Firm rivals may look again at previous transfer target, defensive midfielder Jeando Fuchs.

Celtic icon wants Raith Rovers job (various)

Former Celtic midfielder Scott Brown has been linked with the vacant managerial post at the Rovers.

Defender interest confirmed with Celtic scouts watching on (Football Scotland)