Ange Postecoglou’s side welcome Aberdeen to Celtic Park in their next Scottish Premiership fixure this weekend while Michael Beale takes the Gers to Livingston.

There is a lot of football to be played between now and the summer transfer window but there is already plenty of speculation surrounding clubs and players in Scotland.

The action on the pitch this weekend sees Celtic host Aberdeen while Rangers are on the road and head to Livingston in the latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures. Away from the pitch, one Hoops star is reportedly ‘looking for a new club’ after being frozen out of the first team at Celtic Park in recent months. Meanwhile, a Rangers loanee has ‘opeened up’ on his future at the club after the end of the current campaign. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday. February 15:

Celtic star ‘looking for new club’ after being ‘frozen out’

A report from Football Insider claims that Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard is on the lookout for a new club after failing to win over Ange Postecoglou since returning from loan. The 24-year old won the Finnish league with HJK Helsinki but still appears to be as low as fourth choice since his return to Glasgow’s East End with Joe Hart, Scott Bain and Benjamin Siegrist ahead of him.

Hazard is contracted at Celtic Park until 2024 but it is claimed he will once again be allowed to go out on loan next season or even leave permanently. The Northern Ireland international has made eight senior appearances for Celtic but has failed to even make the bench since his return from Finland.

Rangers loanee ‘opens up’ on future

Rangers loan star Malik Tillman has hinted what might lie ahead for him next season, reports The Sun. The Bayern Munich attacker has not ruled out remaining at Ibrox beyond the expiration of his current deal this summer and the Gers do have first option to trigger a £5 million permanent transfer.