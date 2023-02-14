Ange Postecoglou’s side host Aberdeen in their latest Scottish Premiership fixture this weekend while Michael Beale’s Gers travel to Livingston.

The January transfer window may have only closed two weeks ago but already there is talk of potential moves and deals that could impact clubs across the country.

Away from the pitch, one of the Hoops biggest stars is apparently being monitored by a Premier League side and the Ibrox club could be in to land a substantial transfer windfall. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines from Tuesday, February 14:

Crystal Palace set sights on Celtic star

Per Football Insider, English Premier League side Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi. The Eagles are apparently preparing for the loss of Wlifred Zaha in the summer and view the Japanese international as a suitable replacement for the former Manchester United attacker.

It is reported that the London side have scouted Kyogo, who has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season and is the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer with 19. However, there will be no pressure to sell the in-form forward who is less than two years into his four year contract at Celtic Park but it is also claimed this interest could encourage the Glasgow side to prepare a new deal for the fan favourite forward.

Rangers in line for £7million transfer bonus

A report from the Glasgow Evening Times claims that Rangers are ‘in line’ to bank £7 million in transfer related add-ons following the sales of academy talents to English Premier League sides. Specifically, the report names Nathan Patterson and Rory Wilson, who moved to Everton and Aston Villa respectively in recent windows.