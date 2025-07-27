The latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Sunday afternoon

There is still plenty of work to be carried out in the summer transfer window as Rangers and Celtic prepare to step up their efforts to bring in new signings.

With the competitive season getting underway next weekend and August fast approaching, Russell Martin and opposite number Brendan Rodgers will be eager to finalise how they want their respective squads to look until January at the earliest.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for both clubs:

Vaclav Cerny set for Turkey loan switch

Former Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny looks poised to join Besiktas after the Turkish Super League side made a loan offer with a buy option.

The Czech international has been told he has no future at Bundesliga club Wolfsburg, who need to reduce their squad ahead of the new season.

Cerny proved a smash hit at Ibrox last term, netting 18 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions. Six of those cam in Europe, including a brace in the 3-1 win over Fenerbahce in Istanbul.

Now their Turkish top-flight rivals have swooped to land the 27-year-old ahead of the upcoming season.

Rangers were priced out of a permanent deal for Cerny due to Wolfsburg’s hefty £10 million asking price. He now appears likely to resume his career in Turkey.

Ex-Celtic defender attracts Premier League interest

Celtic could be due an unexpected financial boost amid reports in Germany that former defender Josip Juranovic is attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

The Croatian international, who left Parkhead in January 2023 for Bundesliga side Union Berlin in a deal worth £7.5million which included add-ons and a sell-on fee, is currently being targeted by Fulham and Burnley.

Celtic made a sizable profit on the right-back after signing him for a bargain £2.5m from Legia Warsaw in 2021, so any additional profit would be a welcome boost.

Juranovic has recovered from a serious knee injury towards the end of last year and his performances during the second half of the campaign earned him an international recall.

The 29-year-old has two years remaining on his deal in Berlin, but could be tempted to have a crack at the English top-flight.