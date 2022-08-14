The Glasgow giants are still expected to be active in the last two weeks of the transfer window.

Celtic have reportedly ‘tabled a bid’ for Chelsea and England midfielder Ross Barkley.

The former Everton star has attracted interest from several clubs in the English Premier League as speculation over a possible departure from Stamford Bridge continues to dominate the headlines.

That speculation increased when Barkley was one of six players not handed a squad number ahead of the new season by Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German did reserve praise for the midfielder after he scored in his last competitive appearance for the Blues in a 2-1 win against Watford in May.

He said: “I was very happy for Ross – it was a very nice moment – but I’m also happy for all of us. It would have been a bit too much at the end of the season.

“Ross behaved so well throughout the season and had a lot of difficult decisions against him, so I was happy he could show his quality. He was very dangerous and I’m happy he could score.”

A report from Football Insider has now claimed Celtic have made a bid to take Barkley on a season-long loan and offer him a chance to resurrect his career in the SPL.

The 28-year-old is now in the final 12 months of his current deal at Chelsea and Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou is said to be keen to bring the talented midfielder to Glasgow before the end of the transfer window.

Nottingham Forest keen on move for Rangers defender

Nottingham Forest are eyeing a move for Rangers full-back Borna Barisic. The 29-year-old has started all but one of their five matches so far this season. (The Mail)

Reports in England have suggested Nottingham Forest are considering a move to add Rangers star Borna Barisic to their ever-growing list of summer signings.

The City Ground club have been transformed following their return to the Premier League after manager Steve Cooper added 14 new faces to his squad.