All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both sides look to build on their solid start to the season.

Celtic and Rangers are both off to solid starts in their respective campaigns.

Celtic have won their opening two Scottish Premier League outings, with Rangers following their lead, making it two from two with a win over Kilmarnock.

Meanwhile, the Gers have also put together a superb second leg comeback against Union Saint-Gilloise, winning 3-0 in the second leg of the Champions League qualifier to win 3-2 on aggregate.

Both sides have strengthened significantly this summer, but there could be more business to be done, and here we round up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

Juranovic attracts Premier League interest

Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be targeting Celtic defender Josip Juranovic.

According to 90min, the two Premier League giants are eyeing the right-back, who has already spoken about his future amid links with La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

He said earlier this summer: “I hope there was something in the stories, but honestly, I didn’t even ask our manager or anything about it.

“I didn’t care. I have to keep my feet firmly on the ground. It was Atletico Madrid after all, but I’m at a big club already, Celtic.”

Juranovic is under contract at Parkhead until the summer of 2026 after joining from Legia Warsaw 12 months ago for just £2.5million.

Hoops face Dieng scrap

Celtic are said to be chasing a deal to sign Marseille star Bamba Dieng this summer.

The Daily Mail claim Celtic were among the first to identify the Senegal international as a target, but they face a number of transfer rivals, according to the report.

It’s rumoured Crystal Palace are interested, along with a number of other Premier League clubs, with Dieng proving a hot property after scoring seven goals in 25 appearances during a breakthrough season in Ligue 1.

Labelled as the “new Sadio Mane” in his homeland, the 22-year-old was part of the Senegal national team that won the African Cup of Nations, convering his penalty in the shootout against Egypt.

Simpson exit confirmed

Rangers have officially parted ways with defender Jack Simpson.

The former Bournemouth centre-back has moved on to pastures new, with Sky Bet Championship club Cardiff City snapping him up for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old made only nine Premiership appearances for the Ibrox side following his arrival in January 2021, and his sale was a predictable one this summer after failing to nail down a first-team place.

Deemed surplus to requirements by Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Simpson now returns down south after ending his 18 month spell in Glasgow.

Burnley interested in Sakala

Fashion Sakala has emerged as a transfer target for Burnley, according to a report.

The Zambian forward only joined Rangers last summer under Steven Gerrard but there are already doubts regarding his long-term future at the club.

The club have invested heavily in attacking positions this summer and the Scottish Daily Express have stated the Clarets could be prepared to submit a £3million offer.

The 25-year-old was previously linked with a loan move to France with Auxerre but new Burnley manager Vincent Kompany wants Sakal to join his squad rebuild following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

The ex-Belgium international will be aware of Sakala from his two-year stint as Anderlecht boss, where he bagged 13 goals during a productive season with Jupiler Pro League rivals KV Oostende.