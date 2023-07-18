Celtic target Jonny Evans has returned to Premier League giants Manchester United for a second spell after penning a short-term deal that enables the defender to take part in the club’s upcoming pre-season games.

The Northern Ireland international has been training with his former club to build up match fitness and consider his next move after becoming a free agent earlier this summer following an injury-blighted campaign with relegated Leicester City.

The 35-year-old, a product of the Red Devils youth academy, joined up with the club’s Under-21 side in recent weeks and has also taken part in several first-team training sessions. It is believed the vastly experienced centre-back has impressed Erik ten Haag and his coaching staff, with United not ruling out the possibility of a long-term contract if he continues to catch the eye.

United are currently short of defensive options due to injuries to Tyrell Malacia and Rhys Bennett, and Evans - capped 102 times by his country - is viewed as a player who can pass on valuable experience to a number of youngsters at Old Trafford.

He previously made 198 appearances for the club across seven seasons, including lifting three Premier League titles before being sold to West Brom in 2015 in search of regular football.

A club statement issued on Tuesday afternoon confirmed Evans has been added to a 24-man travelling squad that will face Ligue 1 outfit Lyon at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Wednesday. He will then link up with the academy group in San Diego, while the first-team squad are in New York.

Scottish champions Celtic were one of a number of teams linked with a summer move for Evans in recent days following his exit from the King Power Stadium. It was claimed his strong relationship with Brendan Rodgers from their time together at Leicester could pave the way for a move to Parkhead, but the Hoops had made no official approach for the central defender.

Manchester United’s squad for trip to Edinburgh:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Bishop, Elyh Harrison, Matej Kovar

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Alvaro Fernandez, Will Fish, Marc Jurado, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams

Midfielders: Fred, Dan Gore, Hannibal, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Donny van de Beek