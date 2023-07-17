With Brendan Rodgers now back at the hilt of Celtic, he is looking to head into the new season with the strongest possible squad as they enter yet another Scottish Premiership title challenge.

One of the latest links has connected the Hoops manager to one of his former players. Reports have claimed that Jonny Evans is on Rodgers’ radar and the manager would like to be reunited with his countryman following their time together at Leicester City.

Evans was released from the club following the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League and the expiry of his contract. He is currently without a club but has been training with Manchester United as he keeps his fitness levels up ahead of his next move.

Evans started his career on the red side of Manchester, breaking through the youth system and making his senior debut in 2006. He was at the club for a total of nine years before eventually moving to West Brom, following loans spells at Royal Antwerp and Sunderland.

As a respected veteran of the sport, Evans is receiving some interest and Everton have reportedly been monitoring his situation. The defender has an abundance of experience to offer any club who snap him up this summer. Back in 2021, Keith Gillespie — who played with Evans at international level for Northern Ireland — said he thought the defender was still good enough to play for Man United.

“He’s like a Rolls Royce. Left-foot, right-foot, his distribution is good, he wins headers. His reading of the game is good,” Gillespie told Football FanCast. “Why Manchester United got rid of him is beyond me. I think Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer said recently that he was surprised that Louis van Gaal got rid of him.”

