A look at all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours now that the Scottish Premier League title race is settled.

Celtic have now been crowned Scottish Premier League champions.

The Hoops needed just a point against Dundee United on Wednesday night to seal the deal, and a point they got.

Georgios Giakoumakis was on target as Celtic sealed the deal to celebrate the title, while Rangers picked up all three points against Ross County.

The Gers already knew the title was out of grasp going into last night’s games, but they have a big match of their own to prepare for.

Rangers will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final, and it’s a huge game for them, with Champions League qualification on the line.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours.

Diallo latest

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been quizzed again on the future of loan star Amad Diallo.

Diallo did well for the Gers in the win over Ross County, and after the game, there were more questions over whether he will remain at Ibrox for next season.

“I’m happy with his performance,” said van Bronckhorst.

“His loan is to the end of the season, then he goes back to Manchester.

“If he’s here next season, I don’t know.”

Van Ewijk and Celtic

Celtic are said to be chasing a deal for Herenveen star Milan van Ewijk.

Van Ewijk is an attacking right-back who is still just 21, and he only joined Herenveen from ADO Den Haag last year.

According to Voetbal International, Celtic are rivalling QPR, PSV and Lille for the signing of the defender, but Herenveen could demand as much as £10million this summer.

McClelland exit links

Rangers youngster Kyle McClelland has been linked with a move away from Ibrox.

McClelland is out of contract this summer and he is likely to leave in a bid to land regular first-team football.