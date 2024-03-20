Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fight for the Scottish Premiership title continues with its twists and turns after Celtic reclaimed their spot at the top of the table following their win over St Johnstone.

Rangers' postponed clash with Dundee allowed their Glasgow rivals to overtake into pole position, with just one point separating the two. The Gers' next clash will be against Hibs on March 30th, while Brendan Rodgers' side are due to take on Livingston.

Their battle for the title looks set to go right down to the wire, and whoever claims the crown will benefit from being an attractive destination in the summer transfer window. Let's take a look at some of the latest headlines on rumour mill for Rangers and Celtic.

Rangers star gives 'green light' for move

With Borna Barišić’s contract at Ibrox due to expire at the end of this season, exit links have been flying and there has been a lot of speculation over where he will move to for the next chapter in his career.

Turkish outfit Trabzonspor have made the Croatia international a top target for the summer and recent reports claimed that 'talks had started' between the two parties. Now, according to Fanatik, Barišić is 'close to signing' for the Süper Lig side, having 'given the green light to Trabzonspor's offer'.

The left-back is expected to be 'the first name' to be signed by the seven-time Turkish champions. His contract with Rangers will end after six years with the club.

Celtic target comments raise doubts

Celtic are on the market for a new goalkeeper to replace Joe Hart, as he is set to hang up his gloves at the end of the season, when he will be 37 years old. The Hoops have their eyes firmly set on Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher, who is looking to pursue a regular starting role away from Anfield.

However, Kelleher is a popular target and would likely command a sizeable fee, so Rodgers and co are keeping their eyes open for alternatives. Another name on the radar is Trabzonspor's Uğurcan Çakır, who has a potential £7.5 million price tag (via HITC). But he may also be a tough target to acquire.

The team captain recently discussed his love for his boyhood club, indicating it might be tricky, if not impossible to convince him to leave the Black Sea Storm.