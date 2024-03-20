Celtic and Chelsea to blow Jurgen Klopp out the water as bold USA clash claim made with Hoops fever soaring
Celtic vs Chelsea has been tipped to make a major American splash this summer.
The Hoops will also take on DC United and current Premier League champions Manchester City as part of their pre-season tour across the pond. The 77,622-seater Notre Dame stadium previously played host a clash between Jurgen Klopp's former side Borussia Dortmund and current club Liverpool in July 2019, with an attendance of 40,361 fans.
According to the Notre Dame Observer, special assistant to the president for athletics and soon to be director of athletics at Notre Dame Pete Bevacqua 'expects the crowd to push much closer to 70,000 for this year’s friendly.' He believes the university's values align perfectly with the winning cultures Celtic and Chelsea represent.
He said: "There’s an expectation when you talk about Chelsea Football Club and Celtic Football Club — that history of success, that history of championships. Nothing less than championships is expected, and that’s what we have here at Notre Dame for all of our sports.
"Certainly, every time we go into that stadium and play another school on the football field, we want to win. That’s the Notre Dame way … I think it’s a great coming-together of these winning cultures.
"This is a great moment for soccer in this country, so I think the timing of this in July of this summer is ideal because there’s a fever for soccer right now in the United States.
"We certainly see it here on campus with our men’s team and our women’s team — we had such a wonderful season with our men’s team going to the National Championship … I think it continues this growth and this evolution of soccer in this country that I’ve never been more bullish about than I am right now.”
