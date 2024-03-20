Brendan Rodgers is taking the Hoops to America

Celtic vs Chelsea has been tipped to make a major American splash this summer.

The Hoops will also take on DC United and current Premier League champions Manchester City as part of their pre-season tour across the pond. The 77,622-seater Notre Dame stadium previously played host a clash between Jurgen Klopp's former side Borussia Dortmund and current club Liverpool in July 2019, with an attendance of 40,361 fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Notre Dame Observer, special assistant to the president for athletics and soon to be director of athletics at Notre Dame Pete Bevacqua 'expects the crowd to push much closer to 70,000 for this year’s friendly.' He believes the university's values align perfectly with the winning cultures Celtic and Chelsea represent.

He said: "There’s an expectation when you talk about Chelsea Football Club and Celtic Football Club — that history of success, that history of championships. Nothing less than championships is expected, and that’s what we have here at Notre Dame for all of our sports.

"Certainly, every time we go into that stadium and play another school on the football field, we want to win. That’s the Notre Dame way … I think it’s a great coming-together of these winning cultures.

"This is a great moment for soccer in this country, so I think the timing of this in July of this summer is ideal because there’s a fever for soccer right now in the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad