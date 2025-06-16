The latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Monday afternoon

The start of a new week and things are gradually beginning to heat up for Celtic and Rangers on the transfer front.

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops might have missed out on a domestic Treble last season, but the double winners will look to put their Scottish Cup final heartache behind them as they prepare for the start of the new season.

As for Rangers, it’s a slightly different story with new head coach Russell Martin now having had a couple of weeks to settle into his role. There are seemingly plenty of irons in the fire with both Glasgow giants linked with a number of players. Here’s the latest new headlines:

In-demand Scotland international could be on the move

Celtic are just one of a host of clubs in the race for Josh Doig’s signature this summer, but they are competing against the likes of Serie A heavyweights Juventus for his services.

The left-back - who made his senior debut for Scotland against minnows Liechtenstein during the international break earlier this month - contributed heavily to Sassuolo’s promotion back to the Italian top-flight last season.

Doig previously had an 18-month spell at Hellas Verona, but he could decide to end his time in Italy, with the Hoops informed of how they could possibly snap up the former Hibs star.

A report published by Tuttomercatoweb states that Doig is one of four players who could depart Sassuolo in the event of ‘an offer impossible to refuse’. It’s adds the club are expected to make four or five signings ahead of the new campaign, meaning the Scottish champions will need to fork out a substantial fee.

Doig could also decide to make the dream move to Turin where he would become just the second ever Scot to pull on the Black and White stripes of Juventus by following in the footsteps of ex-Rangers and Newcastle United striker Willie Aitken back in 1928.

Ex Rangers coach lands new job just days after leaving Ibrox

Former Rangers coach Issame Charai has been confirmed as the new manager of Belgian side Westerlo - just a few days after leaving his role at Ibrox by mutual consent.

According to well-respected journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Moroccan has agreed a two-year deal with the Jupiler Pro League outfit. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Issame Charai’s the new headcoach of Westerlo in Pro League. Agreement found between all parties in order to make it happen #mercato. Two years contract #RangersFC #JPL.”

Rangers confirmed the departure of Charai last week, ending his short stint in Govan having been brought in as No2 to previous boss Philippe Clement at the beginning of the year. Following Clement’s dismissal, Charai stayed on to work under interim boss Barry Ferguson.

However, the recent arrival of Russell Martin as the club’s new head coach and the decision to bring in his own backroom team, led the 43-year-old to move on to pursue other opportunities.

And it quickly became clear that Charai was in pole position to land the Westerlo job. The club finished ninth in the table last season and will be targeting an improved campaign under the former Moroccan Under-23 boss.