The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Friday morning

There is the small matter of a Celtic vs Rangers Old Firm showdown to be settled at Ibrox this weekend - but Brendan Rodgers and his hoops recruitment team will have switched their attentions to building from a position of strength in the transfer market this summer.

After wrapping up the Premiership title in style last weekend, Celtic will still want to finish the campaign on a strong note heading into the Scottish Cup final. Meanwhile, 49ers Enterprises are close to completing their high-profile takeover of Rangers, meaning their could be a sizeable transfer kitty on the table for the club’s next permanent manager.

Here’s the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs on Friday morning:

Forgotten Celtic defender targeted by La Liga side

Celtic are reportedly in line for an unexpected transfer windfall as La Liga outfit Sevilla consider a big-money move for forgotten defender Alexandro Bernabei - just six months after leaving Scotland for Brazil.

The Argentine full-back joined SC Internacional permanently in January following an impressive loan spell last term. with the Hoops banking an estimated £4.5million on the back of him starring in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.

Bernabei - who racked up 28 appearances for Celtic and scored just one goal following his arrival from Lanus in 2022 - has even been touted to earn a maiden call-up for his country. His performances have alerted the Spanish top-flight side, who have sent scouts over to South America on two separate occasions to watch him in action.

Sevilla are expected to swoop when the Spanish window opens in July and it's believed that Celtic pushed for a sell-on clause for the 24-year-old when they concluded the move earlier this year.

Bernabei penned a three-year deal with Internacional, but the club will be forced into making some significant cutbacks this summer after posting a £6m financial loss last month. They will now look to sell some of their star players and Bernabei could be one of those on the move.

Former Rangers starlet thrown St Johnstone lifeline

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari has thrown ex-Rangers youth starlet Josh McPake a career lifeline - and hopes he’s found the key to unlocking the attacker’s true potential.

The former Ibrox talent looked to be on his way out of the struggling Perth club in January after failing to make a first-team impact, but he was brought in from the cold by Valakari in their time of need last weekend.

McPake impressed on his first Premiership start in the 3-2 defeat to Motherwell at Fir Park, setting up both of Saints' goals and the 23-year-old now looks certain to get the chance the prove his worth over the remaining four post-split games as desperate Saints bid to keep their top-flight survival hopes alive by dragging themselves off bottom spot in the table.

Valakari admitted: “We all know Josh's attacking talent and that he was a youth prodigy. He has found it difficult to break into adult football and yes, in January we looked at options for him to go and play games.

“It's not been easy but he's kept his head down. The opportunity came and he grabbed it with both hands. I see things starting to work for him now because in training I saw him work out he could be more dangerous running in behind defenders.”