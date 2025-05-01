Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Thursday afternoon

Newly-crowned four-in-a-row champions Celtic travel across Glasgow to face Rangers at Ibrox this weekend in the final Old Firm showdown of this term.

The Hoops are in party mode after rubber-stamping their 55th Premiership title last Saturday, while the beleaguered Gers are shaping up for one of their biggest and busiest summer’s of their history. Here’s the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs on Thursday afternoon:

European giants line up summer swoop for ex-Ibrox misfit

After an indifferent loan spell at Rangers, Fabio Silva has shot himself back into the limelight over the past 12 months and is now attracting transfer interest from a host of top European clubs this summer.

The 22-year-old, who is expected to leave parent club Wolves on a permanent basis at the end of the season, failed to live up to his hefty price tag during a six-month spell at Ibrox, with the Premier League outfit shelling out a club record £35 million to land him three years ago.

He’s spent the majority of his time away from Molineux after scoring just four times in 62 English top-flight games and while he endured mixed fortunes in Glasgow during the second half of last season, Silva has enjoyed a transformational period in Spain with La Liga side Las Palmas.

He’s notched 10 goals in 26 appearances across all competition and also earned his first senior call-up to the Portugal National Team. Silva was recently named the division’s under-23 player of the month for April, but his future is shrouded in uncertainty.

It’s unlikely he will return to Wolves, despite being under contract until 2026 with the Express & Star reporting that the attacker will be sold this summer. And Gran Canaria-based outlet La Provincia claim that Wolves have set a £21m asking price for the in-form striker.

Atletico Madrid and Villarreal have been credited with an interest as well as Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart. Much could depend on which league Las Palmas will be playing in next term as the bid to stave off the threat of relegation with just five games remaining. They sit down in 18th place, just two points from safety, as it stands.

Peter Grant in shock Rangers admission as he talks up importance of Old Firm clash

Celtic may have already wrapped up the league crown and proved they’re ahead of the Ibrox club this season - but Parkhead icon Peter Grant reckons that losing a THIRD straight derby would take some gloss off the club’s title win.

With a potential domestic Treble to come in the Scottish Cup final next month, the final Old Firm clash is being viewed as a ‘dead-rubber’ by many, but Grant disgarees and believes that another defeat in the fixture would hurt him heading into next season.

He told Go Radio: “Let me tell you this, I wouldn't be able to sleep right through the summer if you lose that one, it is as (big) as that. It is the last one of the season, the last thing you want to be going into any break is after losing a Celtic - Rangers match, for either team, I don't care who you are.

“That's how important it is to Celtic. They have not played particularly well in the last three, even though we won the final. I didn't think we played particularly well, Rangers did, then the next two we haven't played well and lost convincingly.

“It doesn't matter if you have won the league or not, you have to try and win this game and please believe me, it will be gut-wrenching if you don't.”

Grant continued: “Absolutely [losing would take away from winning the league], what are you going to hear from Rangers fans all the time? The bottom line is you want to make sure you beat your rivals and there is not a better feeling when you do that.

“I can guarantee you one of the targets would be to beat Rangers, 100%. If I was sitting in that dressing room that would be my biggest target at this moment in time.

“Dead-rubbers, there is no such thing, that word never even comes into the vocabulary. You have to go out and prove it all the time, that is what winners do. Going into this game, you have to win it.”