Celtic and Rangers will square off in the Old Firm derby on Saturday - as things stand, given their cleaner injury record, it seems that the Hoops will enter the game with a slight edge over their bitter rivals.

Currently, Celtic have a couple of injury doubts to worry about. Rangers have been plagued with injury setbacks all season - and the festive period is no different. The Light Blues are likely to be without a host of midfield options for the Glasgow derby.

During the previous Old Firm meeting, Celtic emerged victorious at Ibrox by a score of 1-0 courtesy of Kyogo Furuhashi's late winner. Can the Gers exact some revenge on their local rivals without the presence of away supporters at Parkhead - or will we see a repeat?

1 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic DOUBT - American centre-back came off against Dundee with a hamstring injury but the decision was "precautionary" according to manager Brendan Rodgers, adding "he just felt a little bit tight". Will be assessed closely before kick-off. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

2 . Connor Goldson - Rangers DOUBT - Limped off during the latter stages against Motherwell on Christmas Eve with what looked like a groin strain. Clement admitted the defender "felt something at the end of the game".

3 . Reo Hatate - Celtic DOUBT - Japanese midfielder could be deemed fit to play against Rangers as he nears a long-awaited return, but it is expected that the game could just come too soon for him. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group