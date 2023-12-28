Celtic vs Rangers Old Firm injury news: 7 ruled out and 7 rated doubts for Parkhead showdown
Celtic and Rangers injury update heading into the Old Firm derby this weekend.
Celtic and Rangers will square off in the Old Firm derby on Saturday - as things stand, given their cleaner injury record, it seems that the Hoops will enter the game with a slight edge over their bitter rivals.
Currently, Celtic have a couple of injury doubts to worry about. Rangers have been plagued with injury setbacks all season - and the festive period is no different. The Light Blues are likely to be without a host of midfield options for the Glasgow derby.
During the previous Old Firm meeting, Celtic emerged victorious at Ibrox by a score of 1-0 courtesy of Kyogo Furuhashi's late winner. Can the Gers exact some revenge on their local rivals without the presence of away supporters at Parkhead - or will we see a repeat?