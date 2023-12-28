Register
Celtic vs Rangers Old Firm injury news: 7 ruled out and 7 rated doubts for Parkhead showdown

Celtic and Rangers injury update heading into the Old Firm derby this weekend.

By Lewis Anderson, Jimmy Johnson
Published 28th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 17:07 GMT

Celtic and Rangers will square off in the Old Firm derby on Saturday - as things stand, given their cleaner injury record, it seems that the Hoops will enter the game with a slight edge over their bitter rivals.

Currently, Celtic have a couple of injury doubts to worry about. Rangers have been plagued with injury setbacks all season - and the festive period is no different. The Light Blues are likely to be without a host of midfield options for the Glasgow derby.

During the previous Old Firm meeting, Celtic emerged victorious at Ibrox by a score of 1-0 courtesy of Kyogo Furuhashi's late winner. Can the Gers exact some revenge on their local rivals without the presence of away supporters at Parkhead - or will we see a repeat?

1. Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic

DOUBT - American centre-back came off against Dundee with a hamstring injury but the decision was "precautionary" according to manager Brendan Rodgers, adding "he just felt a little bit tight". Will be assessed closely before kick-off. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

2. Connor Goldson - Rangers

DOUBT - Limped off during the latter stages against Motherwell on Christmas Eve with what looked like a groin strain. Clement admitted the defender "felt something at the end of the game".

3. Reo Hatate - Celtic

DOUBT - Japanese midfielder could be deemed fit to play against Rangers as he nears a long-awaited return, but it is expected that the game could just come too soon for him. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

4. John Lundstram - Rangers

DOUBT - Lundstram took a hefty knock to his ankle against St Johnstone and was awaiting scan results to determine exactly how long he might be out for. At this stage his involvement seems unlikely.

