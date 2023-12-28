The second Old Firm derby of the season will be held at Celtic Park this weekend.

Glasgow rivals Celtic and Rangers face off in the second Old Firm showdown of the season at Parkhead on Saturday in a game that could have implications in the Scottish Premiership title race.

The Ibrox club have managed to gain a few extra day preparation time over the Hoops who were in action against Dundee on Boxing Day. That was after the Gers' home clash with Ross County was called off because the Highland outfit struggled to travel down to the Central Belt of Scotland due to adverse weather conditions.

Celtic will be backed by a capacity 60,000-strong home support with NO away fans in attendance, which could prove to be a major hindrance for Philippe Clement's side as they aim to continue their lengthy unbeaten run when they head across the city.

Momentum appeared to have shifted drastically in Rangers favour in recent weeks after the Scottish champions dropped points at home to Hearts and at Kilmarnock, but back-to-back league victories over Livingston and Dundee has steadied the ship.

For supporters who cannot attend the match this weekend they still have the option of watching all the action on TV and online. Here is everything you need to know including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it:

Where and when will Celtic v Rangers take place?

The Scottish Premiership clash takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Saturday, December 30th and kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football HD and Main Event. Sky currently hold the rights for Scottish Premiership matches. Coverage begins at 11.30am - one hour before kick-off.

BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.15pm and repeated again 11.45pm on the same night. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Celtic TV and Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Celtic vs Rangers Old Firm derby live stream

Customers can subscribe to Sky Sports from £22 per month here. Subscribers can stream the match to their devices via the Sky Go app. Alternatively, a NowTV day pass can be purchased from £11.98.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Nick Walsh has been appointed as the man in the middle for Saturday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman Graeme Stewart and Calum Spence, with Kevin Clancy confirmed as the fourth official. Willie Collum takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Daniel McFarlane.

What is the latest team news?

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has a tough decision to make over whether to include returning midfielder Reo Hatate as he edges closer towards a competition comeback. The Japanese international has recovered from a long-term hamstring injury and could feature at some stage if deemed fit enough.

Israeli winger Liel Abada (thigh) remains sidelined for the Hoops, while first choice centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers could potentially miss out after being forced off with a hamstring issue against Dundee on Boxing Day.