Referee Nick Walsh and the match officials were out inspecting the condition of the pitch at Celtic Park.

Referee Nick Walsh has been out checking the pitch condition at Celtic Park ahead of today's Old Firm showdown between Celtic and Rangers after heavy snowfall on Saturday morning.

Ground staff at Parkhead were tasked with clearing the playing surface of landing snow while both sets of players and management staff have been out inspecting what the conditions will be like to play in.

Snow has come teaming down across Glasgow, the west and the central belt this morning as wintry conditions finally arrived in Scotland days after Christmas.

Underfoot conditions around the stadium are proving a challenge for supporters making their way to the match. Both teams have already announced their starting line-ups, but a number of other matches across the country have fallen foul of the freezing weather.