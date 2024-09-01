Celtic and Rangers do battle on Sunday. | SNS Group

Celtic and Rangers’ confirmed starting XI’s for Scottish Premiership derby clash at Parkhead

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Rangers boss Philippe Clement have named their starting XI and substitutes for this afternoon’s first Old Firm derby of the season.

In what is sure to be another epic encounter between the two Glasgow arch rivals, the reigning Premiership champions will start the day as favourites after making a brilliant start to their title defence by keeping up their unbeaten start to the campaign. However, the true acid test comes today, with this contest not only about securing three valuable points but also about bragging rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visiting boss Clement has yet to taste victory over the Hoops in the last four meetings and will hope his side can end their lengthy four-year wait for a much-needed win at Celtic Park.

Loading....

What has Celtic boss, Brendan Rodgers said?

“Celtic v Rangers games, wherever they are, are always tough games with the emotion that's involved with them. I think what we've always tried to do is really control the performance and the result will look to take care of itself. That's always a challenge because they're very emotive games and there are different things that can happen within the games.

“Our concentration is always on our football, to play to the level that we can. That's our focus and then we always feel the result takes care of itself. I've got a really humble group who have worked very, very hard over pre-season and over this early part of the season they've shaped up really well. Now we've just got to organise the last few details in our preparation then go and try to play to the level that we know we can.”

“What has Rangers boss, Philippe Clement said?

“A lot of situations; there has been more negatives around the club, with the stadium and elimination from the Champions League. People forget to see what is going well. We won the last game 6-0, which we haven’t done that for four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is not all bad; we have an exciting squad which is not the finished article and we are playing an experienced squad. I believe we can challenge Celtic and we are going for the three points. I am looking forward to the game.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of today’s lunchtime Old Firm derby at Celtic Park...

Celtic starting XI: (4-3-3)

Rodgers makes TWO changes from last weekend’s 3-0 win at St Mirren, with Furuhashi and Kuhn returning to the XI in place of Idah and Forrest, who could make his 500th club appearance. New signings Valle, Engels, Trusty and McCowan are all among the substitutes.

Kasper Schmeichel; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (C), Paulo Bernardo, Reo Hatate; Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda Kyogo Furuhashi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUBS: Viljami Sinisalo (GK), Auston Trusty, Luis Palma, Adam Idah, Alex Valle, Luke McCowan, Arne Engels, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston.

Rangers starting XI: (4-2-3-1)

Clement also makes TWO alterations after their 6-0 thrashing of Ross County last Saturday. Propper returns from injury to replace Balogun at centre-back, while Diomande comes in for Lawrence. New signing Kasanwirjo is named on the bench, but there’s no place for Albanian international Nedim Bajrami after international clearance was delayed.

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Robin Propper, John Souttar, Jefte; Dujon Sterling, Connor Barron; Mohamed Diomande Rabbi Matondo, Vaclav Cerny; Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Tom Lawrence, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Leon Balogun, Hamza Igamane, Nicolas Raskin, Ross McCausland, Robbie Fraser, Danilo.