Rangers' confirmed starting XI for their third pre-season friendly clash against the Red Devils at Murrayfield Stadium

The Ibrox club are back on home soil this week after playing two friendlies during their training camp in the Netherlands, which yielded a 0-0 draw with Standard Liege and a 2-1 defeat to Ajax. One of world football’s biggest clubs return to Edinburgh for the second time in the space of 12 months after facing off against French outfit Lyon last summer. It is the first meeting between the two clubs since they squared off in the 2010/11 Champions League group stage. Kick-off is at 4.00pm.

Jack Butland starts in goal with Jefte, Ben Davies, John Souttar and Dujon Sterling making up the backline. Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande and Tom Lawrence form the midfield trio, with Scott Wright and Oscar Cortes supporting Cyriel Dessers in attack. Once again, there’s no place in the matchday squad for injured duo James Tavernier and Todd Cantwell.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Haag names an experimental XI with a blend of youth and experience on show. Star attractions include Brazilian international Casemiro, ex-Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and former Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, while Amad Diallo will be a familiar name to Gers supporters after his six-month loan spell back in 2022. New £52million signing Leny Yoro is also thrown straight in from the outset.

What has manager, Philippe Clement said?

“I have chosen a lot of difficult games, I didn't want to have a preparation where we were the kings of the preparation and then you get surprised when you play the first league games. They all had to be all really big tests at the right moments and that is the way to grow. If you make mistakes against these kinds of opponents you pay, but we can learn from that to not make these mistakes moving forward. It is so important to have really good games, strong games, where the team is challenged in every sense.

“Week by week we need to grow. We need to become better. It has been the case that the Standard game was better than the Hamilton game and the Ajax game was better than the Standard game and I want us to make the next step in that way. It is also necessary of course against a team with the quality of Man United although they will not be with the full squad but with a lot of young talents who can maybe be the stars of the future.

“It is going to be a really interesting test and I am always excited to see what the team can show at that level now. Physically, I know where they are, they are not there yet where we need to be in August but that is normal, we are still in the fourth week, and it is about tactically doing the right things also.”

Rangers starting XI:

Jack Butland; Dujon Sterling, John Souttar, Ben Davies, Jefte; Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande, Tom Lawrence; Scott Wright, Oscar Cortes; Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Lewis Budinauckas (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Connor Goldson, Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell, Leon Balogun, Leon King, Ross McCausland, Cole McKinnon, Alex Lowry, Danilo.

Manchester United starting XI:

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sam Murray, Jonny Evans, Mason Mount, Toby Collyer, Ethan Wheatley, Leny Yoro, Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho.

SUBS: Dermot Mee (GK), Radek Vitek (GK), Sonny Aljofree, Harry Amass, Rhys Bennett, Will Fish, Louis Jackson, Habeeb Ogunneye, Hannibal Mejbri, Jack Fletcher, Sam Mather, Maxi Oyedele, James Scanlon, Ethan Ennis, Joe Hugill.