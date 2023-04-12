There are several high profile players who could become free agents including a former Arsenal favourite and current Everton and Newcastle United players.
It looks set to be a busy summer transfer window for both Celtic and Rangers at the end of the current season and the free agent market may very well be a place that both clubs turn to for some bargain deals.
South of the border, there are a number of high profile names that look set to be let go by some of the English Premier League’s top sides - but could they do it on a cold Tuesday night in Livingston? Here are 10 current Premier League players, set to become free agents this summer, that Celtic or Rangers could look to sign in the next transfer window:
1. Tom Davies
Davies was previously an exciting young star at Everton but failed to live up to expectations and has made only four starts this season. The midfielder could be available on a free transfer and Scotland could be the place for him to revitalise his career.
2. Theo Walcott
Walcott looks likely to leave Southampton at the end of the season, whether they are relegated or not. The 34-year-old could be a useful addition to either side after spending the past 17 years in the English top flight.
3. Matt Ritchie
A very experienced player coming towards the end of his career, Ritchie has struggled to earn a place in Newcastle’s starting XI this season but has previously been linked with a move north of the border.
4. Tom Heaton
The 36-year-old has plenty of experience in the Premier League and was pivotal in Burnley’s two promotions from the Championship. The goalkeeper is very likely to leave Manchester United once his contract expires.