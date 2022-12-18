A look ahead to the January transfer window at Celtic

Celtic lead the way at the top of the Scottish Premiership ahead of rivals Rangers. They picked up a late win over Aberdeen this weekend thanks to Callum McGregor’s goal.

Ange Postecoglou has the opportunity to bolster his squad this winter ahead of the second-half of the season. The Australian boss is eyeing his second title in as many campaigns and the January window gives him a chance to bring in some more signings.

The Hoops may also seek to offload some individuals to free up space and funds. They have a few on the fringes in need of some game time and some youngsters who would benefit from getting some more experience.

Celtic are back in action on Wednesday at home to Livingston as they look to carry on their impressive form. In the meantime, here is a look at 10 players who could head out the exit door next month....

1. Scott Robertson The midfielder is not being offered a new deal and has been linked with St Mirren and Fleetwood Town.

2. Giorgos Giakoumakis He could potentially head out the exit door this winter and is facing an uncertain future at this moment in time.

3. James McCarthy The midfielder struggles for game time and a departure is a distinct possibility.

4. Yosuke Ideguchi His time in Scotland hasn't gone to plan and a return to Japan has been touted ahead of January.