10 players who could leave Celtic in January including £2.5m signing - gallery

A look ahead to the January transfer window at Celtic

By Harry Mail
33 minutes ago

Celtic lead the way at the top of the Scottish Premiership ahead of rivals Rangers. They picked up a late win over Aberdeen this weekend thanks to Callum McGregor’s goal.

Ange Postecoglou has the opportunity to bolster his squad this winter ahead of the second-half of the season. The Australian boss is eyeing his second title in as many campaigns and the January window gives him a chance to bring in some more signings.

The Hoops may also seek to offload some individuals to free up space and funds. They have a few on the fringes in need of some game time and some youngsters who would benefit from getting some more experience.

Celtic are back in action on Wednesday at home to Livingston as they look to carry on their impressive form. In the meantime, here is a look at 10 players who could head out the exit door next month....

1. Scott Robertson

The midfielder is not being offered a new deal and has been linked with St Mirren and Fleetwood Town.

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2. Giorgos Giakoumakis

He could potentially head out the exit door this winter and is facing an uncertain future at this moment in time.

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

3. James McCarthy

The midfielder struggles for game time and a departure is a distinct possibility.

4. Yosuke Ideguchi

His time in Scotland hasn’t gone to plan and a return to Japan has been touted ahead of January.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

