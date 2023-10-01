The door remains open for Celtic and Rangers to bring in more players

Celtic and Rangers can still bring in players if they delve into the free agent market following the end of the last transfer window. The Glasgow pair were both pretty busy over the summer with both comings and goings.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have had a solid start to the season and won 2-1 away at Motherwell last time out. Rangers have been poor though and were beaten 3-1 on their own patch by Aberdeen this weekend.

Pressure could start to mount on Michael Beale very soon. Here is a look at 15 free agents Celtic and Rangers could still sign...

1 . Jesse Lingard He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently.

2 . Jean-Philippe Gbamin The midfielder parted company with Everton recently.

3 . Santi Mina The former Valencia striker last played for Celta Vigo.