15 free agents Celtic and Rangers could still sign including former Man Utd, Everton and Nottingham Forest men - gallery

The door remains open for Celtic and Rangers to bring in more players

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 1st Oct 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 13:14 BST

Celtic and Rangers can still bring in players if they delve into the free agent market following the end of the last transfer window. The Glasgow pair were both pretty busy over the summer with both comings and goings.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have had a solid start to the season and won 2-1 away at Motherwell last time out. Rangers have been poor though and were beaten 3-1 on their own patch by Aberdeen this weekend.

Pressure could start to mount on Michael Beale very soon. Here is a look at 15 free agents Celtic and Rangers could still sign...

He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently.

1. Jesse Lingard

He has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently.

The midfielder parted company with Everton recently.

2. Jean-Philippe Gbamin

The midfielder parted company with Everton recently.

The former Valencia striker last played for Celta Vigo.

3. Santi Mina

The former Valencia striker last played for Celta Vigo.

He cut ties with Frankfurt in the summer and is a useful defensive option.

4. Almamy Toure

He cut ties with Frankfurt in the summer and is a useful defensive option.

