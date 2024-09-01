The striker shone in Hoops and has remained a fan. | Getty Images

The Celtic fanatic has got his claws out when laughing at Rangers.

Moussa Dembele has been left laughing at Rangers as the Celtic hero laps up another derby day delight.

Brendan Rodgers’ side swept to a 3-0 victory over their arch-rivals in the first Premiership clash between this season. Daizen Maeda opened the scoring before Kyogo and Callum McGregor efforts from outside the box sealed an easy win against an out-of-sorts Rangers side.

Dembele spent 2016-2018 at Celtic and made a habit of scoring against Rangers, netting seven times with four assists against them in 10 games during his career, many of those matches with Celtic. He was sold by the club to Lyon for a fee of around £19.7m but has remained a Hoops fanatic six years later.

Taking to X, the striker now in the Saudi Pro League at Al Ettifaq to laugh at Rangers and goad them with his Celtic praise. He tweeted: Why are we still playing them…??Waste of time. But enjoying to see them crash again and again.”

Speaking on the game, boss Rodgers told BBC Sport Scotland: "In a lot of attacking moments we were so exciting to watch. We didn't start the game great, but once we had the goal disallowed the confidence builds.

“Overall, attacking-wise very impressive but also keeping that defensive mentality to keep the clean sheet, typified by Kasper [Schmeichel] at the end. A fantastic atmosphere, really good performance and I'm delighted with that.

"It's so early, but I'm pleased with the mentality of the squad. The football and intensity and the speed has been so pleasing."