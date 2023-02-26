A look ahead to Celtic and Rangers’ Scottish League Cup final clash

Celtic and Rangers lock horns at Hampden Park in the Viaplay Cup final. The Hoops are the current holders of the trophy and will be looking to get the better of their Glasgow rivals.

Football manager Neil Lennon, who last had a spell at Omonia in Cyprus, believes his former club will have too much for the Gers. Ange Postecoglu’s side are currently nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership title and have their sighst set on two titles in a row.

Lennon has said on talkSPORT: “I think the first goal in these games is always really important. Celtic are in great form, they’ve been perfect since the draw at Ibrox.

“It will be about which team adapts best to the atmosphere and the conditions. In terms of the league, they are nine clear with a huge goal difference. Psychologically if Celtic win it will totally deflate Rangers. But if Rangers win it will give them a bit lift until the end of the season.

“I think Celtic will win 2-1 or 3-1 – I think both teams will score. But they’re playing so well, they can score from so many areas. I really like the mentality of this team and they are so fluid.”

The two sides faces each other for the first time this season on 3rd September and Celtic thrashed Rangers 4-0 courtesy of goals by Liel Abada (x2), Jota and David Turnbull. They had 15 shots that day but only 45% possession.

