Arne Engels only needed 52 minutes to open his goalscoring account for Celtic on his first full start against Hearts on Saturday.

The Belgian attacker - who cost a record-breaking £11 million from German Bundesliga outfit FC Augsburg on deadline day this summer - made his debut for the club in the 3-0 Old Firm demolition of Rangers before the international break. And he wasted little time in getting to know the Parkhead crowd by calmly converting a spot-kick during the 2-0 Premiership win over the Jambos.

The Hoops have been lucky to have housed many prolific marksman and first-time scorers over the years, many of which hit the ground running in Glasgow east end in front of a cauldron of 60,000 supporters, while others proved to be slow burners.

Of course, there have been some memorable classic debut goals for Celtic fans to cast their mind back to, provided by the likes of Chris Sutton, Gary Hooper and James Forrest to name but a few.

But since the early noughties, Celtic supporters have been treated to instant impacts from several players. GlasgowWorld has taken a closer look and explored the good company Arne Engels is now in at Celtic after finding the net on his first competitive outing:

1 . Chris Sutton - 30/07/2000 Dundee United 1-2 Celtic (SPL) | Getty Images

2 . Alan Thompson - 05/09/2000 Celtic 4-0 Raith Rovers (League Cup) | Getty Images

3 . Ramon Vega - 16/12/2000 Celtic 6-0 Aberdeen (SPL) Photo: SNS Group

4 . Aiden McGeady - 25/04/2004 Hearts 1-1 Celtic (SPL) | Getty Images