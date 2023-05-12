25 famous Celtic fans including actors, singers and comedians - gallery
Here are some of Celtic’s most high profile celebrity fans, including actors, comedians and more.
Celtic make the short trip across the city to face bitter rivals Rangers in the final Glasgow derby of the season at Ibrox on Saturday - and they will be cheered on by a host of famous faces.
The Hoops are renowned for having one of the best fanbases across the world with average home attendances well above 55,000 this season. The Scottish champions global reputation includes several celebrity fans who will, no doubt, be tuning in to watch their club in the sixth Old Firm showdown of the campaign.
They include musicians, actors, singers and comedians. Here, we have gathered information on 25 famous Celtic supporters. Take a look below at who makes the list: