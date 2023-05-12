25 famous Celtic fans including actors, singers and comedians - gallery

Here are some of Celtic’s most high profile celebrity fans, including actors, comedians and more.

Celtic make the short trip across the city to face bitter rivals Rangers in the final Glasgow derby of the season at Ibrox on Saturday - and they will be cheered on by a host of famous faces.

The Hoops are renowned for having one of the best fanbases across the world with average home attendances well above 55,000 this season. The Scottish champions global reputation includes several celebrity fans who will, no doubt, be tuning in to watch their club in the sixth Old Firm showdown of the campaign.

They include musicians, actors, singers and comedians. Here, we have gathered information on 25 famous Celtic supporters. Take a look below at who makes the list:

1 . A young Kevin Bridges attends a Celtic vs Rangers match at Ibrox in November 2004. Here’s our list of Celtic fans who support the Hoops.

2 . Snoop Dogg American rapper and actor has posed in a Celtic kit on several occasions and has even promised to party with the players in Glasgow!

3 . Martin Compston Line of Duty star has never hidden his love for Celtic and celebrated his 39th birthday earlier this week with a Hoops-themed birthday cake.

4 . Robert Downey Jr Hollywood A-Lister - famous for his roles as Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes - was snapped back in 2017 wearing a Hoops shirt to show an affection for the club.