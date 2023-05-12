Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

25 famous Celtic fans including actors, singers and comedians - gallery

Here are some of Celtic’s most high profile celebrity fans, including actors, comedians and more.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 12th May 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:05 BST

Celtic make the short trip across the city to face bitter rivals Rangers in the final Glasgow derby of the season at Ibrox on Saturday - and they will be cheered on by a host of famous faces.

The Hoops are renowned for having one of the best fanbases across the world with average home attendances well above 55,000 this season. The Scottish champions global reputation includes several celebrity fans who will, no doubt, be tuning in to watch their club in the sixth Old Firm showdown of the campaign.

They include musicians, actors, singers and comedians. Here, we have gathered information on 25 famous Celtic supporters. Take a look below at who makes the list:

A young Kevin Bridges attends a Celtic vs Rangers match at Ibrox in November 2004. Here’s our list of Celtic fans who support the Hoops.

1.

A young Kevin Bridges attends a Celtic vs Rangers match at Ibrox in November 2004. Here’s our list of Celtic fans who support the Hoops.

American rapper and actor has posed in a Celtic kit on several occasions and has even promised to party with the players in Glasgow!

2. Snoop Dogg

American rapper and actor has posed in a Celtic kit on several occasions and has even promised to party with the players in Glasgow!

Line of Duty star has never hidden his love for Celtic and celebrated his 39th birthday earlier this week with a Hoops-themed birthday cake.

3. Martin Compston

Line of Duty star has never hidden his love for Celtic and celebrated his 39th birthday earlier this week with a Hoops-themed birthday cake.

Hollywood A-Lister - famous for his roles as Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes - was snapped back in 2017 wearing a Hoops shirt to show an affection for the club.

4. Robert Downey Jr

Hollywood A-Lister - famous for his roles as Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes - was snapped back in 2017 wearing a Hoops shirt to show an affection for the club.

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:CelebritiesSupportersScottish FootballGlasgow