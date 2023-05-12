The Glasgow giants will meet for the sixth and final time this season at Ibrox this weekend.

Celtic‘s first match as 2022/23 Scottish Premiership champions is across the city at the home of fierce rivals Rangers, who play hosts to the sixth and final Old Firm derby of the season on Saturday.

The Light Blues will be gunning for revenge against Ange Postecoglou’s Hoops side after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat in last month’s Scottish Cup semi-final tie at the national stadium, which ended the Govan outfit’s hopes of winning silverware this term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a dismal run of three defeats in four matches, the Gers ended that mini slump in form with a slender home victory over Aberdeen last weekend in a game which saw dominate proceedings but find it difficult to breakdown their stubborn opponents.

Ryan Kent of Rangers is challenged by Aaron Mooy of Celtic

With four matches left to play, Rangers are playing for pride and a number of fringe players are aiming to prove they should be part of what will be a new-look team next season. The likes of Robby McCrorie, Rabbi Matondo and Ridvan Yilmaz were handed rare starts against the Dons and all performed reasonably well.

Beale is still searching for his first derby triumph at the fifth attempt and with Celtic still on course for a domestic treble, halting their 28-match unbeaten run across all competitions be no mean feat. Might the absence of away supporters aid Rangers cause?

Advertisement

Advertisement

This weekend’s match will be broadcast live on TV and online. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch all the action...

What TV channel is Rangers vs on? Date and kick off time

Rangers vs Celtic takes place on Saturday, May 13 with a lunchtime kick-off of 12:30pm (UK time).

Odds: Rangers 9/5 | Draw 5/2 | Celtic 11/8 (*Odds from Skybet.com correct at time of writing*)

Here are the other Scottish Premiership fixtures taking place this weekend (Saturday, 3pm kick off unless stated:

Aberdeen vs Hibernian

Dundee United vs Ross County

Kilmarnock vs Livingston

St Johnstone vs Motherwell

St Mirren vs Hearts

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 11.30am - one hour before kick-off. Sky customers can live stream that match online and on mobile devices via the SkyGo app which is available to download through most mainstream app stores. Non-Sky customers also have the option to stream the match by purchasing a NOWTV package. NOWTV offers 24 hour memberships priced at £9.99 or rolling monthly memberships for £34.99.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.30pm on the same night and repeated again on at 12.20am on Saturday evening, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Steven McLean will be the man in the middle for Saturday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman David Roome and Jonathan Bell, with Don Robertson confirmed as the fourth official. Greg Aitken takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by David McGeachie.

Latest Rangers team news

Rangers boss Michael Beale will be without the services of loanee Malik Tillman after the playmaker was ruled out of the rest of the season with a hamstring injury and has subsequently returned to his parent club, Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Croatian striker Antonio Colak is also lacking match fitness and will play no part, while midfielder Ryan Jack remains a major injury doubt alongside long-term absentees Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis, Filip Helander and Kemar Roofe.

Alex Lowry started and scored for the Gers B-team in their Glasgow Cup final extra-time defeat to Celtic in midweek. Alfredo Morelos has been told his time is up with his contract due to expire shortly and it remains unclear what Ryan Kent’s future holds.

Latest Celtic team news

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to freshen up his starting XI, with James Forrest, Alistair Johnston and Cameron Carter-Vickers still absent.

The latter is on the road to recover after undergoing knee surgery which he had been carrying for some time and will keep him sidelined until pre-season. The American was pictured on crutches and with a bandage around his right knee during the club’s title party celebrations last weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement