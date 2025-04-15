Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are some of the stars who we feel could make a move out of Celtic in the summer.

They might be favourites for a Treble but that won’t stop Brendan Rodgers hitting the refresh button on his Celtic squad this summer.

Prior to a 5-1 thumping of Kilmarnock in the Premiership on Saturday, the boss said there will be change this summer. He has been unhappy with some recent results and performances, like a 1-0 loss against St Johnstone, and will make changes to guard against complacency.

He said: “It's all about improvement. I think naturally what you have at our club, there is a natural slide of players that move out and come in every three or four years. So I think naturally that will happen. It's the nature of our model here. But it's also the nature of players being here and maybe either looking to move on or wanting to come away from the pressure that's here. Because three or four years of it, it's a lot of pressure.

"We always have to be ready to replace any players that go. But obviously important for us is improvement. We always want to improve the team, improve the hunger in the team. That's always key. Because one of the ways to succeed and guard across what I've been talking about, is you need the freshness. It's either that or the manager goes. It's as simple as that. There's no rocket science in it. You cannot be at a club for a long period of time with the same group of players.

"And likewise, the same group of players need a different voice maybe. But at this moment, it will be about improving the squad. I think change is needed. That freshness, that new energy coming into your squad that alleviates any of that sort of complacency. So we will bring players in to challenge the squad and the team for the summer. That's natural at any team. However this team does at the end of the season, we want to improve it. The team needs the competition."

So who falls into that bracket? We take a look at some candidates

Nicolas Kuhn

Last summer it was Matt O’Riley, the one before that Jota left for big bucks. Is the former Rapid Vienna next on the list of big bucks departures? Kuhn started the season on fire but has tailed off in form of late, dropped for the clash against Kilmarnock. Has shone in particular during the Champions League with goals against the likes of RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich. Stock will still be high so could be one that would buy into trading model of selling low and buying high.

Greg Taylor

One that looks set to happen. The left-back has not yet signed a new deal with his current one expiring this summer. Rodgers told Sky at the weekend: "I'll always fight to the very end for a player and a person like Greg. He's earned the right to make the decision he wants, but I think you see in his performance how important he is in that role for us. It opens up so much, and he plays like a midfield player for us. We'll always try to convince (him to stay). But we'll see what happens from now until the end of the season."

Adam Idah

A man who is splitting debate within Hoops ranks. Shone on loan from Norwich City last campaign but a permanent deal proved costly in the summer, in the range of £8.5 million, with the potential of another £1 million in add-ons taking it up to £9.5 million. Performances have been hit and miss with goals not in free flowing supply, albeit he does have 14, with eight in the league. With that fee, more is expected, and some may wonder if there’s room for another striker.

Johnny Kenny

Young striker shone at Shamrock Rovers but minutes have been few and far between since coming back to Glasgow. Perhaps a permanent move allows him to build a solid career elsewhere.

Maik Nawrocki

Games like the Old Firm clash against Rangers show there is a decent player within the Polish star. Yet, his games have been heavily restricted under Brendan Rodgers. Can’t imagine he fancies another season of playing fourth and fifth fiddle in defence.

Yang

The second half of this season has saw the South Korean make more impactful appearances off the bench but still carries a raw element in his game. Maybe not someone who should be moved on permanently as potential is there but a loan could help him out.