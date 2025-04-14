Celtic icon says Rangers 'broke world record' with tongue-in-cheek dig after Aberdeen draw
Chris Sutton has been quick to stir the pot after Rangers’ last-gasp 2-2 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday - joking that Barry Ferguson’s side are now breaking records for “celebrating draws”.
The Light Blues managed to keep runaway Premiership leaders waiting to be crowned champions for a fourth consecutive time after battling back from 2-0 down with ten men to salvage a share of the spoils in the North East. Hamza Igamane’s strike four minutes into the second half was followed by a stunning injury-time goal from Ianis Hagi to rescue a point for the Ibrox club.
The result ensures the league title race remains mathematically alive for the time being and the dramatic comeback prompted a cheeky response from Celtic icon Sutton on social media, who sparked plenty of reaction.
He tweeted: “Rangers broke the world record for celebrating draws today…”
It comes after Ferguson urged his players to seize a great opportunity to get Rangers into the Europa League semi-final this week when they head to Bilbao to take on Athletic Club in the second leg with the tie in the balance following a goalless draw at Ibrox.
“Huge. I can’t wait, I said that to them,” Ferguson admitted. “We’re going to have a rest tomorrow (Monday). I am excited about going but I’m also respectful. It’s going to be tough for us. As a footballer, as a manager, I’m excited about it. I’m excited about getting into that sort of atmosphere.
“What an opportunity we’ve got. The game’s wide open. The main thing for me on Thursday night was making sure we were still in the tie. The guys deserved, with the performance, to still be in the tie. We’ll go there, having to know our jobs, what way we are going to play.
“We need to get it spot on. Then that’s up for me and the coaching staff to make sure we do it over Tuesday and Wednesday before we get into the game on Thursday.”
