Register
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

8 players linked with Celtic ahead of January transfer window - gallery

Here we take a look at some of the names recently linked with the Scottish champions.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 13:18 BST

Celtic have started the season strongly under Brendan Rodgers and the January transfer window will offer the Northern Irishman to add further quality to his already impressive squad.

It remains to be seen which areas of the team the former Liverpool and Leicester City boss will want to bolster in the coming months, but one position that seem inevitable that he will look to address is the goalkeeping department.

With current No.1 Joe Hart out of contract next summer and his two back-up options - Scott Bain and Benjamin Siegrist - failing to stake a strong claim to take over the gloves, Rodgers could wait and see which stoppers might become available in January.

Liverpool understudy Caoimhin Kelleher and Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin are two names who have recently been linked with the Hoops as they both search for regular first-team football.

Celtic are also relatively light in the striking department with only star man Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu as the club’s two recognised number nines. It was understood that Rodgers wanted to bring in another attacking option in the summer, but was unsuccessful in his attempt to bring Brondby forward Mathias Kvistgaarden to Parkhead.

So who have Celtic been linked with ahead of the January window?GlasgowWorld takes a look at eight players that are reportedly on the club’s radar:

34yo left-back - Was reportedly ‘offered’ to the Scottish champions in August and has yet to find a new club after leaving Leicester upon the expiry of his contract at the end of lasts eason.

1. Ryan Bertrand - Free agent

34yo left-back - Was reportedly ‘offered’ to the Scottish champions in August and has yet to find a new club after leaving Leicester upon the expiry of his contract at the end of lasts eason.

24yo goalkeeper - The Republic of Ireland international stopper is No.2 behind Alisson at Anfield. Has been deployed in the Europa League and linked with Celtic as he aims to get more top level game time under his belt.

2. Caoimhin Kelleher - Liverpool

24yo goalkeeper - The Republic of Ireland international stopper is No.2 behind Alisson at Anfield. Has been deployed in the Europa League and linked with Celtic as he aims to get more top level game time under his belt.

23yo defensive midfielder - Being ‘monitored’ by the Hoops scouting team after helping his side win promotion to the K-League last season. It’s a market Celtic have started to explore in greater depth over the last 12 months.

3. Jung Ho-Yeon - Gwangju

23yo defensive midfielder - Being ‘monitored’ by the Hoops scouting team after helping his side win promotion to the K-League last season. It’s a market Celtic have started to explore in greater depth over the last 12 months.

24yo goalkeeper - Could make the switch to Parkhead if club chiefs make a bid in the coming months. The Ukrainian is eyeing first-team football and it’s unlikely he’ll get that with the Spanish giants.

4. Andriy Lunin - Real Madrid

24yo goalkeeper - Could make the switch to Parkhead if club chiefs make a bid in the coming months. The Ukrainian is eyeing first-team football and it’s unlikely he’ll get that with the Spanish giants.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish FootballTransfer rumoursGlasgow