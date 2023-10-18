Here we take a look at some of the names recently linked with the Scottish champions.

Celtic have started the season strongly under Brendan Rodgers and the January transfer window will offer the Northern Irishman to add further quality to his already impressive squad.

It remains to be seen which areas of the team the former Liverpool and Leicester City boss will want to bolster in the coming months, but one position that seem inevitable that he will look to address is the goalkeeping department.

With current No.1 Joe Hart out of contract next summer and his two back-up options - Scott Bain and Benjamin Siegrist - failing to stake a strong claim to take over the gloves, Rodgers could wait and see which stoppers might become available in January.

Liverpool understudy Caoimhin Kelleher and Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin are two names who have recently been linked with the Hoops as they both search for regular first-team football.

Celtic are also relatively light in the striking department with only star man Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu as the club’s two recognised number nines. It was understood that Rodgers wanted to bring in another attacking option in the summer, but was unsuccessful in his attempt to bring Brondby forward Mathias Kvistgaarden to Parkhead.

So who have Celtic been linked with ahead of the January window?GlasgowWorld takes a look at eight players that are reportedly on the club’s radar:

1 . Ryan Bertrand - Free agent 34yo left-back - Was reportedly ‘offered’ to the Scottish champions in August and has yet to find a new club after leaving Leicester upon the expiry of his contract at the end of lasts eason.

2 . Caoimhin Kelleher - Liverpool 24yo goalkeeper - The Republic of Ireland international stopper is No.2 behind Alisson at Anfield. Has been deployed in the Europa League and linked with Celtic as he aims to get more top level game time under his belt.

3 . Jung Ho-Yeon - Gwangju 23yo defensive midfielder - Being ‘monitored’ by the Hoops scouting team after helping his side win promotion to the K-League last season. It’s a market Celtic have started to explore in greater depth over the last 12 months.