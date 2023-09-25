Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic and Rangers both recorded wins on their return to domestic action over the weekend, with the 10-man Hoops beating Livingston 3-0 and the Light Blues limping to a slender 1-0 victory over Motherwell.

Meanwhile, there’s is still plenty of transfer rumours circulating online, with a Liverpool goalkeeper tipped to “phase out” Celtic No.1 Joe Hart and Rangers summer recruits still failing to live up to the hype.

Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Monday, September 25:

Liverpool goalkeeper is ‘ideal’ Celtic transfer option

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner believes Caoimhin Kelleher could be the man to rival veteran stopper Joe Hart for the No.1 spot at Parkhead - should Premier League giants Liverpool agree to a transfer.

36-year-old Hart, who has been first-choice for the Hoops over the last three seasons, was sent off against Livingston at the weekend and has come in for plenty of criticism so far this term for his distribution with the ball at his feet.

It has left supporters highlighting the need to bring in fresh competition for the ex-England and Manchester City star as he enters the latter stages of his playing career. And Bonner reckons Irish-linked international Kelleher would be an ideal fit if the Reds would sanction an exit.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, Bonner said: “They do need, I think, a young goalkeeper coming through the system. I don’t see it. They’ve gone with Scott Bain. They’ve got (Benjamin) Siegrist there who doesn’t seem to be pushing his way through to even become number two.

“So that’s a kind of worry and they let Connor Hazard go down to England. I think that’s an area where they should have a number three really pushing through - a young guy. There was talkabout (Caoimhin) Kelleher coming up from Liverpool. I don’t know if Liverpool will let him go from that point of view.

“Becuase he fits their bill and that would have been an ideal situation to see. Could he come in and Joe Hart then might have to phase out and become a support goalkeeper to him? But at the moment I think he’s number one.”

Kelleher, who joined Liverpool’s academy back in 2015, currently serves as understudy to Alisson Becker at Anfield. Manager Jurgen Klopp stated during the summer window that he had no intention of letting the keeper leave on a permanent basis.

He said: “Caoimhin Kelleher? He has a contract! You want us to say goodbye just incase? I honestly can’t see Caoimh leaving. It must be an extraordinary offer for me to start thinking (of selling him), I have to say.”

Rangers labelled ‘tough watch’ by former Ibrox midfielder

Alex Rae has labelled Rangers a “hard watch” at present, insisting fans will continue to demand more improvement of Michael Beale and his players.

An unconvincing 1-0 victory over Motherwell on Sunday did little to enthuse a restless home support, who made their feelings known at full-time with Beale confessing he had some “harsh words” with his side.

Former Ibrox midfielder Rae is concerned by the lack of quality on display, with the club’s influx of summer signings yet to fully convince they are an upgrade on the players who were moved on during the window.

Speaking on Rangers TV, he said: “It was well constructed (the goal) and you talk about playing through the lines. Lovely ball by Scott Wright first time and Matondo pulls the trigger. This was the deciding factor in the game and it was needed as that was a tough watch.