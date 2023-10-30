The Japanese midfielder has been ruled out until the New Year and is unlikely to feature in the Old Firm derby on December 30.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Reo Hatate will be sidelined until after Christmas with the midfielder suffering another significant hamstring injury.

The Japanese international was forced off the pitch after just seven minutes during last week’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid and cut a distraught figure as he made his way down the Parkhead tunnel to receive treatment.

Rodgers initially suggested that the injury looked to be a “bad one” and now the Northern Irishman has revealed Hatate will miss the remainder of the Champions League campaign and won’t play again until the New Year.

The latest setback means the 25-year-old is expected to face a race against time to be passed fit to feature for the Hoops against Old Firm rivals Rangers at Celtic Park on December 30. It is the second time Hatate has broken down this season after limping off against Aberdeen earlier in the campaign.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership clash against St Mirren, Rodgers said: “We’re not 100 per cent on the exact timings, but he’s certainly going to be out until after Christmas. It’s certainly a disappointment for him. He’s had a bit of a broken start to this season and obviously this here will take him over the halfway point of the league.

“So it’s very frustrating for him, especially someone who really commits himself to the game and his professional. He’s in a great place for that support from the coaches, manager and medical team. The whole staff here will support him like we do all the players and hopefully we can get him back soon rather than later.

