The latest update on Hatate’s injury situation following the 2-2 Champions League draw against Atletico Madrid.

Brendan Rodgers faces a sweat to discover how long Reo Hatate will be out of action for after the midfielder pulled up with a suspected hamstring injury during Celtic’s thrilling 2-2 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid.

The distressed Japanese utility man was spotted immediately clutching his hamstring amid the celebrations for Kyogo Furuhashi’s opener and looked distraught as he limped off the pitch after just five minutes.

A tearful Hatate was embraced by Rodgers as he left the field before heading straight up the tunnel to recieve treatment and the Scottish champions will now wait to learn the full extent of his injury.

It is not the first time this season the 25-year-old has faced a period on the sidelines after pulling up with a similar hamstring issue against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in August.

His early departure put a slight damper on Celtic’s dream start against the La Liga side after compatriot Kyogo had fired home just moments earlier after playing a lovely one-two with Matt O’Riley.

The anguish on Hatate’s face as he trudged off to be replaced by Benfica loanee Paulo Bernardo had supporters fearing the worst, with another lengthy lay-off seemingly a possibility in the midst of a hectic fixture schedule.

What has Brendan Rodgers said?

Rodgers has provided a brief update on Hatate’ condition, with a trip the club’s treatment room an inevitability.

“It’s too early to say” the Northern Irishman told BBC Sportsound. “It looked like it was a hamstring but we will see how that is.”

What have Celtic fans said?

The vast majority of Celtic supporters believe losing Hatate at such an early stage in the contest had a major impact on the end scoreline.

One supporter said: “The Hatate injury is a gutter. Just getting back to his best, but it also damaged us later on as we lacked that option of Bernardo coming on around the 60/65 min mark with fresh legs.”

A second wrote: “Hatate going off was a big psychological blow, Bernardo not match fit,” while a third person commented: “Losing Hatate was a big loss and Kyogo looks injured as well so only gets harder from here.”