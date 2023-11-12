The Japanese talisman was set to travel with his country to Qatar but will now be forced to stay in Glasgow.

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed star man Kyogo Furuhashi will NOT travel with Japan to the Asian Cup after being forced off with a "nasty" head knock in the thumping 6-0 win over Aberdeen.

The Celtic striker was involved in a mid-air collision with Dons defender Slobodan Rubezic early in the second half, leading the dazed frontman into being replaced by Oh Hyeon-gyu.

The sickening incident saw Rubezic cautioned as teammates immediately gestured for treatment. Kyogo eventually got back to his feet and was helped off the pitch by the medical team.

Furuhashi had already got his name on the scoresheet after a slick 16th minute finish put his side into a commanding 2-0 lead. However, the clash of heads with Rubezic left supporters hugely concerned for Kyogo's well-being, with pitch-side reporter Kheredine Idessane stating he looked "extremely groggy" and refused Rubezic's offer of a handshake as he headed straight up the tunnel.

And Rodgers has since provided an initial update on the player's condition. Speaking on BBC Sportsound, the Northern Irishman said: "I can only say I haven't seen it back, it looked really sore from the sideline. Obviously he was not in a good place so had to come off. The medical team will make sure he's OK.