The attacking midfielder has penned a two-year contract with the reigning Scottish Premiership champions

Celtic have secured the signing of Aaron Mooy on a two-year deal as the Australia international joins on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old becomes the Parkhead club’s sixth signing of the summer and will be reunited with his former Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou in Glasgow.

Mooy became a free agent after reaching a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with Chinese side Shanghai Port after spending two years in the Far East.

The attacking midfielder spent two years in Scotland at St Mirren as a youngster and returns to the Premiership a decade after ending his stint in Paisley.

Capped 52 times for Australia, Mooy played under Postecoglou for the national team and will hope to impress current national team boss Graham Arnold by securing his place in the squad for the Qatar World Cup this winter.

Mooy starred for Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne City before returning to the UK in the summer of 2016 after signing a long-term deal with Premier League giants Manchester City.

During his time at the Etihad, Mooy was loaned out to Huddersfield Town and helped the club gain promotion to the top-flight of English football.

Aaron Mooy (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

He made the switch to the Terriers on a permanent basis the following summer for an initial £8million fee. He later joined Brighton & Hove Albion, spending two seasons at the Amex Stadium before opting for a move to China.

Commenting on his latest signing, Postecoglou said: “I obviously know Aaron from my time coaching the Australian national team, and he brings with him a wealth of experience at both club and international level.”