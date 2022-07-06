The Buddies boss acknowledges the club can’t control other teams trying to tempt the highly-rated defender away from Paisley.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson admits there have been no bids received for Murray Campbell after a string of English Premier League clubs ran the rule over the promising teenager.

The 15-year-old central defender was watched by scouts from Leicester City, Leeds United, Southampton and Brighton during Tuesday night’s friendly match against Northampton Town.

The £400,000 rated academy product travelled with the first-team squad to Northern Ireland for a training camp last week and featured in both friendlies against Crusaders and Linfield.

He made his third pre-season appearance as a second half substitute during the 3-1 defeat to their EFL League Two opponents at the SMISA Stadium.

Robinson is a big admirer of the Scotland under-16 international and remains hopeful he will continue his development in Paisley but the Buddies boss is refusing to put pressure on Campbell to sign his first professional contract.

The youngster showed his relative inexperience by giving away a penalty that led to the visitors’ third goal, but the former Motherwell chief was pleased to give the talented prospect more first-team exposure.

He told GlasgowWorld: “There’s no latest news about him, he’s coming on and playing in our first-team.

“He’s a kid we rate very, very highly and he’s still only a baby at 15 years of age. So he won’t be involved in the cup games because you have to be 16, and he doesn’t turn 16 until the 30th of July.

“But he’s a kid we rate highly. Players of that calibre obviously attract attention but we can’t control that.