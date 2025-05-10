Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Celtic star is gathering interest and it the type of ambition he’s spoken of previously

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed agents are set to visit Reo Hatate amid interest in his services.

Udinese in Italy’s Serie A are reportedly interested in signing the midfielder this summer, and the Scottish Sun claim that they had a scout in attendance as he scored twice in a recent win over Kilmarnock. With his contract locked in until 2028, the Hoops are in a strong position to demand ‘top dollar’ for the Japanese international, as per the report.

Rodgers was asked about the interest as his side prepare to face Hibs in the Premiership. He said that agents are likely to be in Hatate’s ear with no doubts over what he can bring to his Celtic side.

Brendan Rodgers on Reo Hatate interest

He said: "I think for Reo, I can feel for him a little bit, especially in the first few years, there's been a little bit of inconsistency there. There's absolutely no doubt he's a big talent. He's a bit later in age now, even though he's 27, maybe some clubs think he's at the wrong end of the asset age, and they tend to go for younger players. But for me, he's an absolutely outstanding player.

"How he protects the ball, how he's prepared to play the risk pass. He's got goals, he can take the ball. I think the challenge for him has been sometimes in that really busy period when there are three games a week, and in that third game, there's a bit of tiredness that sets in. You see him now, especially when there's one game a week, he's so good. A really gifted player.

“It took me a wee while to get inside him and his mind and everything else, but he's absolutely superb. He's certainly not underestimated by us because he's been really, really good this year. "I think the club will always sit down with the representatives, and I know we'll be doing that over the course of these coming months with all the players and the negotiations. I'm sure agents will be coming in to see him as well. But yes, Reo's a really gifted player and this is his fourth season here."

Celtic star’s ultimate ambition

So far at Celtic, Hatate has scored 26 goals and notched 28 assists over 140 after moving from Kawasaki Frontale in December 2021 for a fee of just £1.4m. He has won four league titles, two league cups and two Scottish Cups, but has previously spoken of his ambition to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues, a bracket Udinese fall into and they have the ability to realise one of his football dreams. Currently, Rodgers also has Callum McGregor, Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo and Luke McCowan as some of his senior midfield options.

Hatate said previously: “When I was in the J-League I thought it was impossible to play in the five major leagues. If there is a chance to, I’d like to play in various leagues to challenge myself.”