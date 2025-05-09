Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The striker is now at Crystal Palace and was at Leicester City on loan during this campaign.

A former scout insists Celtic hero Odsonne Edouard could be set for a money spinning move - after falling into flop category this campaign.

The striker scored 87 goals in 179 games in Hoops after a loan then permanent move from PSG. He moved on to Crystal Palace but this season has gone awry, sent out on loan to Leicester City, where the striker featured just six times. Edouard last made a cameo in November and overall has played eight times overall this season in a lost term for the French striker.

Ex Premier League talent spotter Mick Brown says Saudi Arabia could be on the cards for the Celtic hero as per his information, and America isn’t off the table. That’s because his latest move has turned calamitous and the options available to him will not be plentiful.

Celtic hero could make big money move

He told Football Insider: “Crystal Palace want to sell Edouard permanently. He was given the opportunity to go to Leicester and make a difference there, but he hasn’t done that. If he’s not good enough for Leicester, how’s he going to be good enough for Crystal Palace? That’s not exactly a great sales pitch for Palace if they want to get big money for him.

“From what I’m told, there are clubs in the MLS and Saudi Arabia who have been looking at him, so that could be their best bet. He wasn’t sure about the move to America, but to be frank he might not have much of a choice. After struggling in the Premier League, to the point where you can’t get a game for a relegated side, it’s difficult to know where he goes from there. But it won’t be at Palace, that’s for sure, so it would be best for all parties if they could sell him on.”

Odsonne Edouard in Crystal Palace no man’s land

The Crystal Palace striker was in the middle of a bizzare situation this season, with neither his parent club or loan side in Leicester wanting him. Eagles boss Oliver Glasner told the Scottish Sun in December: “We always follow our loan players. But, to be honest, especially this week with three games, it’s not my highest priority to think about Odsonne [Edouard].

“I don’t know about the contract details. From our side, It makes no sense to bring him back because if he’s not playing at Leicester, then why should he play for Crystal Palace?It was the same situation in the summer. Maybe he decided to get more minutes there. We explained the situation. The situation didn’t change at the end of the transfer window. It’s up to him and his agent. If he doesn’t get minutes at Leicester, then maybe he finds another loan. But it’s not the case of him coming back to play. It’s all about competition and performance. If you make a loan deal, it’s clear what every party wants.

“For Leicester, they want a good player to help them win games. For Odsonne, it’s about getting minutes to improve his performances and score goals. For us, it’s the same, so when he comes back, he’s in a better situation than when he left. He didn’t get many minutes there, so the situation is even worse when he comes back. It just makes no sense.”