Celtic are close to confirming Brendan Rodgers as their first arrival of the summer transfer window

Celtic’s first arrival of the summer transfer window is poised to be on the managerial front, with widespread reports Brendan Rodgers has agreed a return to the club.

The Northern Irishman won seven trophies with Celtic, but left with the club on the cusp of a third-consecutive domestic treble after taking the Leicester City job.

Celtic went on to clinch the SPFL title and Scottish Cup title, as they completed an historic third-straight treble. Rodgers won the FA Cup in 2021 with Leicester, as well as the Community Shield but was sacked last season with the Foxes battling relegation.

They would go on to be relegated from the Premier League under Dean Smith on the final day of the campaign. Fabrizio Romano reports Rodgers has agreed terms on his Celtic return, replacing Ange Postecoglou who has joined Tottenham Hotspur.

He tweeted: “Brendan Rodgers has agreed terms to become new Celtic head coach, deal in place - set to be finalised, here we go soon #CelticFC. Huge move for Celtic to replace Ange Postecoglou as negotiations started days ago and now finally set to be completed.”

Rodgers had been linked with the Leeds United position and was a name admired by the Elland Road board, but they felt the 50-year-old would not be keen on managing in the Championship.

The 50-year-old’s departure from Celtic Park irked a number of supporters but Rodgers has previously admitted he was always open to returning to the club.

Speaking in 2019 after joining Leicester, he said: “The club were keen to bring me in and they were in a moment where Rangers were close - they were getting promoted - and I went in and created hopefully a really good base.

“That challenge may come again because it was a real challenge to go in and that challenge may come in the future and I would have absolutely no hesitation going back.