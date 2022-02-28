The Sunderland star vented his frustration at his former club’s mis-firing performance at Easter Road

Former Celtic winger Aiden McGeady reckons his old club’s stalemate against Hibernian has undone their derby win over Rangers earlier this month.

The Hoops saw their eight game winning run in the Scottish Premiership, which had seen them overhaul their Glasgow rivals at the top of the table, ended by a hard-working Hibs side at Easter Road.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been unstoppable since returning from the winter break but they were left to rue a missed opportunity to turn the screw on the Light Blues.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda, Matt O'Riley and Carl Starfelt look dejected after the 0-0 draw at Hibs. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Neither side created much in the way of goal scoring chances in Leith and McGeady, who was making his punditry debut on Sky Sports, said: “It was very frustrating because it undoes the good work of a couple of weeks ago, beating Rangers 3-0.

“It was just very passive and slow in possession. Hibs defended very well, they had no shots on target but they were very resolute.

“I’m just disappointed in terms of Celtic’s final third and their end product.”

Despite the result, McGeady has been impressed by the impact of Ange Postecoglou since he arrived in Glasgow last summer and insisted he would relish playing in the Australian’s new-look team.

He stated: “It’s been amazing in the last three or four months. At the very start of his tenure, people were talking about the style of play and the signings he made.

“His recruitment has been exceptional. The players he’s brought in have fitted in well to his system. He’s got the team playing in a certain way and a lot of people have questioned this new way of football.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou at full-time after the goalless draw with Hibs. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“But with the way he likes to play with the inverted full-backs, he’s making the game simple. The ball goes from his centre-half straight to his wide player, and if I was playing in his team, I would love that.

“I would honestly love to play in his team... but that will never happen.”

The Republic of Ireland internationalist came through the youth ranks at Parkhead before bursting on to the first-team stage in 2004.

McGeady earned a £9.5million move to Russian outfit Spartak Moscow in the summer of 2010 and would return to the UK four years later after signing for Everton.

Now aged 35 and coming to the end of his playing career, the wide man has not ruled out a return to Scottish football after confirming he intends to move north of the border again in the future.

The Sunderland star added: “I wish I’d had the chance to come back. I had the chance once or twice but it didn’t quite come off.

Sunderland player Aiden McGeady.

“I remain an avid Celtic fan of course and talking about the title race, there’s been a massive swing in momentum over the last two weeks.