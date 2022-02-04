Five new additions joined the Hoops while several fringe players left Parkhead on loan

The month of January saw Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou bring FIVE new additions to Parkhead with the Australian completing the majority of his transfer business during the first half of the window.

Fringe players Adam Montgomery (Aberdeen), Osaze Urhoghide (KV Oostende), Liam Shaw (Motherwell), Kerr McInroy (Ayr United) and Conor Hazard (HJK Helsinki) departed the Hoops on loan.

Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Yosuke Ideguchi have settled well and are working on the language barrier. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Permanent deals for Portuguese winger Jota (on loan from Benfica) and centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers (on loan from Tottenham Hotspur) remain a work in progress, while Postecoglou could still offload flops Albian Ajeti, Vasilis Barkas and Ismaila Soro to clubs across Europe.

GlasgowWorld spoke to fans outside Celtic Park to gauge their thoughts on the club’s January transfer dealings:

One supporter said: “Very happy. January is always a difficult time but Ange seems to have got it right for this window. I’m more than happy with who he has brought in.

“I would’ve liked to see a couple of players going out to benefit those guys as well as the team. They could have went on loan, gained more first-team experience and come back as better players.

“I also thought he maybe could’ve got some of the big-earners off the wage bill, but overall more than happy.

“The impact the new players have made has been fantastic. To get them in early, get them up and running and for Daizen and Reo to score in their first couple of games has been great to see.”

Celtic Manager Ange Postecoglou and Daizen Maeda during a Cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Hibernian at Celtic Park, on January 17. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Another fan stated: “Overall, I’m really pleased with how the squad is shaping up now. We got the new players in nice and early and they seemed to have hit the ground running.

“It’s been really refreshing. For me the football has been a joy to watch this year. It’s relentless the way they players are playing at the moment, so it’s great Ange has managed to hit the ground running.”

One supporter who had travelled over from Australia for Wednesday night’s Old Firm clash with Rangers, admitted: “Ange has done a couple of really impressive pieces of business.

“The Japanese market is clearly something that he has the inside track on. All three Japanese players have done well already and O’Riley has just slotted straight in as well, so it’s been really encouraging.

“I’m not at all surprised by the impact Ange has made. I’m a Brisbane Roar fan so I know all about Ange.

“He gave Brisbane Roar fans a couple of fantastic seasons, he also took Australia to the Asian Cup, the only trophy they’ve ever won, so I knew he was going to be a good fit for the club.

“I didn’t expect him to do so well so soon, it usually takes a season or so to bed in, so I’m overjoyed really.”

An impressive debut from Celtic's Matt O'Riley now begs the question as to whether he can become the fifth player at the club to score on their first appearance at Celtic Park, which rolls around on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

One supporter is eager for the Postecoglou to bring in a new left-back in the summer and is keen to see several flop signings leave the club permanently.

He said: “I’m happy we’ve strengthened attacking-wise, which was badly needed I felt. Ajeti hasn’t got off to a good start, the same as Barkas. Joe Hart coming in over the summer was a big plus but in January we needed attackers and the three Japanese players have looked good so far.

“They’re really fast and O’Riley as well, when he gets the ball he just drives at opposition players and we need guys like that in the team. I’m from Coventry, so I’ve seen him in a few games previously and he looks a really good prospect.

“He had a lot of big clubs after his signature and he picked our club because of the high-tempo attacking style Ange likes to play.

“Left-back was the only area I felt we could’ve improved. I’m not a big fan of (Greg) Taylor, I think he’s been the weak link over the last few games.

“I’d still try to get Ajeti off the books. Nothing personal but it just hasn’t worked for him here. He’s been struggling to keep fit and hasn’t scored goals like Kyogo (Furuhashi) has done.”

Greg Taylor is looking forward to Celtic's clash against Rangers on Wednesday.

Another fan emphasised the importance of getting new foreign arrivals into the club during the first few days of the window.

He stated: “I think the most important thing was getting them (Japanese players) in early rather than waiting until the last couple of days, so that we know what we’ve got squad-wise.

“I’m really happy with the signings Ange has made, it’s been very good. Personally, I would’ve liked a new left-back but that’s me just being greedy.